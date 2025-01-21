Jennifer Lopez is looking for her Mr. Forever again.

Sources close to Jennifer Lopez have said that now that her divorce from Ben Affleck has been finalized and it’s in her past, JLo wants to move forward in her life. She is ready to date again, and this time, she is asking her friends for help.

Jennifer is looking for someone who shares her values and understands her, and she thinks Channing Tatum could be that person for her.

As per the insider, a relationship between Channing and JLo would be most natural as both share their background of being dancers. Both of them are outsiders to the industry and would value the struggle each other went through.

Jennifer Lopez in The Wedding Planner, 2001. pic.twitter.com/WPCwJ4TBiS — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) January 12, 2025

Insider added that Channing has an incredible creative streak and is very hard working but is looked down upon among his peers. Similarly, Jennifer may have won accolades and may have achieved a lot, she is still overlooked in Hollywood and is not celebrated for her acting skills.

Both have worked hard to make their place, overcoming prejudices many Hollywood elites will never understand.

Jennifer Lopez and Channing also share similar upbringings. JLo was born in the Bronx and started her career as a backing dancer. Just like Channing Tatum, who was a roofer and then moved on to become a stripper until he was offered to dance in Ricky Martin’s music video for “She Bangs.”

Channing Tatum also made a movie on his life and his struggle, Magic Mike, which became a smash hit. Jennifer has also portrayed a dancer, Ramona, in her movie Hustlers and went on to win many accolades.

Home sweet home 💜 Sitting here with my coconuts and feeling so grateful. THANK YOU to the @LAFilmCritics Association! I am humbled and honored. #Ramona #hustlersmovie #LAFCA pic.twitter.com/zASDA1PKMp — jlo (@JLo) December 9, 2019

Jennifer is known for her love for musical artists. She was earlier married to Cris Judd, her second husband, who was a dancer. JLo also married Marc Anthony, with whom she has 2 children, and then dated Casper Smart, one of her former backing dancers, for 5 years.

Aside from life struggles, Jennifer Lopez and Channing Tatum also share their love for their kids. Channing shares an 11-year daughter with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, whom he met on the set of Step-Up and was married for 10 years.

There is absolutely no words for how proud i am of this lil girl!!! Im freaking out maaaaannn!!!! 🥇 🥇 pic.twitter.com/uLQRYiTqhj — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) September 29, 2024

Sources said, Channing adores his daughter and makes her his priority just as Jennifer has her kids as her priority. This shared sense of parenthood would also be a common denominator between former dancers.

Jennifer Lopez and Channing Tatum are also two beautiful people who will complement each other very well. Though there is an age gap of 11 years, it would be diminished by the fact that they land on the same page regarding relationships.

Where Jennifer Lopez has had her fair share of heartbreaks with a recent divorce from Ben Affleck, Channing is no stranger to heartbreak.

After his divorce from Jenna Dewan, the actor was in a relationship with Jessi J and then was engaged to Batman actress Zoe Kravitz. The pair announced their break up last October.