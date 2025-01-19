Heartbreaks of 2025: Celebrity Couples Who Called It Quits in 2025

Break-up are harder. They are especially harder when its our favorite celebrity couple breaking up. Here is the list of celebrities who decided to call quits in 2024

Among these were Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum, who ended their engagement after being together for 3 years. Jason Momoa and Lisa Kravitz called it quits, officially, after a total of 19 years of relationship with 7 years being married. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly kept us on the see-saw with their on-again and off-again relationship.

Jennifer and Ben Affleck also decided that their long-awaited story of love was not worth the trouble and decided to call it quits on their 2nd marriage anniversary.

Here we were, thinking 2025 will bring us some respite and will begin with good news. However, our wishes have been squashed as major Hollywood celebrities decided to part ways with their better halves.

First on our list are Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

Jessica Alba and film producer Cash Warren, who have three kids together, have decided to part ways after more than a decade of marriage. pic.twitter.com/ukJ90XG7p3 — E! Australia & NZ (@EOnlineAU) January 12, 2025

After being married for 17 years, the couple decided to go their separate ways. One might think that divorce came out of nowhere, but those of us keeping an eye on the news would know that the red flag has been waving high for some time.

During her time on the “Before, During & After Baby” podcast with Katherine Schwarzenegger, the actress told the host that marriage is all rosy for up to 2.5 years. After that honeymoon period is over, and responsibilities and life take over. She added that’s when a couple starts to live like roommates. This description caught everyone by surprise, and speculation of break-up started to make rounds.

On his part, Warren told US Weekly that it is the longest he could have imagined his relationship to be. Now, the biggest struggle for the estranged couple is to make time and parenting schedules for their three children.

The second ones on our list with 10 years of marriage are Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have separated after 10 years of marriage: “Navigating a painful situation.” 💔 pic.twitter.com/jlKvjHGk1l — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 14, 2025

Jessica broke the news of separation to Us Weekly. She told how she and Eric have been living separately for some time and have been trying to navigate this obviously difficult time.

The couple share 3 kids and remain committed to co-parenting their three children. She added that whatever happens, their kids remain their priority.

As for what brought the divorce on for this couple, the details are not yet known. However, an insider told Daily Mail that Jessica has been writing songs about her broken heart and her struggles in relationships. As this album has been in the works for some time, it is apparent that paradise was in trouble for the last few months and break-up was apparent.

The last couple who broke our hearts in January 2025 are Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. The couple called it quits after dating for almost 3 years.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have broken up after 3 years of dating, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/iVEU2D6gfa — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 7, 2025

Austin got together with Gaia just before his critically acclaimed film Elvis came out. She accompanied him to awards and different press events. What looked like a fairy tale love story came to an end late last year. Reportedly, it was Austin who initiated the break-up after having a talk-down with Gaia’s famous parents- Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber.

The initial split may have been messy as Austin did not like interference from Gaia’s parents, who thought that she was wasting her golden years with a man who was not sure about the relationship. However, it was informed that the final break-up was amicable when both parties understood each other and their current expectations from a relationship.

Now that we have survived 15 days of January with 3 break-ups, one can only hope for the rest of the month and year not to be this harsh on celebrity couples and their fans.