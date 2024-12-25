‘Healthy, Single and Enjoying Life’: Has Ben Affleck Moved On After Split With Jennifer Lopez?

Pop star Jennifer Lopez, a.k.a. JLo, and her ex-husband and actor Ben Affleck were once the most loved couple in Hollywood. Popularly known as Bennifer, they grabbed eyeballs at several events together.

The couple tied the knot in 2023, after rekindling their romance in 2021, almost two decades after their first engagement in the early 2000s. Alas, despite several attempts, their happiness seemed quite short-lived after the couple announced their separation.

The Atlas actress filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, without a lawyer, ending months of speculations and rumors of trouble brewing in their union which began in May 2024.

In recent news, Ben Affleck has reportedly moved on and is excited about the upcoming holiday season, as per PEOPLE.

“Ben is spending the holiday with his children and is excited to have Violet home for a break,” an insider told the outlet.

The actor will reportedly be spending time with his kids. They are Violet Anne, 19, on vacation from her first year at Yale, and Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12. He shares them with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. It seems interesting that both the ex-partners have been spotted at several events together, including Thanksgiving, where they are spending quality time with their kids as they successfully co-parent together.

Jennifer Garner is dating businessman John Miller. She wants the best for her children, as she told PEOPLE in a chat with them.

“She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben. The kids enjoy it when they all spend time together, she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Garner shared in yet another chat with PEOPLE magazine that her ideal holiday day plan included catching up on a production of The Nutcracker and cooking for everyone. She further went ahead and praised her beloved children’s cooking skills, as she claimed that while one of her kids was an expert in making mashed potatoes for the season, another seemed to be an apple pie connoisseur.

Furthermore, Alleck is truly an all-rounder parent, as he was also seen alongside both Lopez and Garner at a school play that featured his daughter Seraphina and Lopez’s child Emme, per TMZ. However, the Oscar winner did not show any interest in fixing the marriage or even reconciling with Lopez, whom he claimed was the love of his life, according to PEOPLE’s previous reports.

He seems to have shifted all his focus in moving on and embracing a new beginning and shifting his priorities towards his kids as well as his upcoming projects in line, which includes ventures as a producer alongside Matt Damon’s Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman.