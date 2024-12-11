Ben Affleck Allegedly Cheated on Jennifer Garner with a 'Comely Brunette': "He'd Beg Her to..."

Another 'Jen' in Ben Affleck's life, Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife and mother of his kids, once suffered heartbreak due to the Gone Girl actor's habitual infidelity. Back in 2015, when the former couple was facing issues in their marriage, a report surfaced that Affleck had been smitten by a "comely brunette," prompting Garner to do the unthinkable- to leave him.

Multiple sources at the time confirmed that the reason for escalating tensions between Affleck and Garner was the actor's inability to control his wrong habits, mainly alcohol, gambling, and women. This forced Garner, who's been trying to bear the pain in secret, to leave him for good in the aftermath of never-ending marital struggles.

An insider told Us Weekly the Argo actor would seldom admit his transgressions and seek his wife's forgiveness. In one of the instances, the mother of three revealed her husband "admitted to cheating" with one "comely brunette love interest." Consequently, she kicked him off their $17.5 million home in L.A.'s Pacific Palisades, but "eventually decided to forgive him." However, a source close to Affleck denied, "Ben did not cheat on Jen."

While the real reason for their split remains a mystery, it has been reported many times that the Air actor's alleged "womanizing" habit developed trust issues between them. A separate source told the outlet, "She tried to leave him a few times, but he would beg her to stay. She always fought against the urge to throw her hands up in the air and walk away. Jennifer's worst nightmare for their children. Her biggest desire has always been to keep the family together."

Ben Affleck talks to Howard Stern about how being "trapped” in marriage to Jennifer Garner led him to drinking:



“I was like, ‘I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch & fell asleep on the couch,” pic.twitter.com/P6ElVpRLyG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, a source close to Affleck spoke highly of the actor, claiming to Daily Mail there's no fact in the infidelity speculations, "We are yet to see any facts. He's a dedicated father and family guy. He's never not been dedicated to his family and the fact he is in Atlanta now with the kids is an example of that," stressing that, "There are two sides to every split."

The parents of three children- (now) 18-year-old Violet Ann, 15-year-old Seraphina Rose, and 12-year-old Samuel- finally parted ways in 2015. A close source told PEOPLE, "They have both been very open about their marriage struggles," with another pal adding, "[the split] was inevitable. If there's any surprise, it's how long it took to happen. She loved Ben. But there comes a time when you have to say enough is enough and take care of yourself."

While the blame for the broken marriage landed on Affleck's shoulders, some sources insisted the decision was mutual, "Saying he's a bad father and a husband is an easy story, and everyone has wanted to clock him as a womanizer and gambler. He couldn't deal with her expectations. When you're told you're not good enough, you start to believe it." A separate source echoed, "This is just as hard on him and difficult for him. Any divorce is tough on everyone. He is leaning on his mom and close friends."

