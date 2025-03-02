Jennifer Garner’s Fiancé Gives Her an Ultimatum—“Get Rid of Ben Affleck, Or I’m Out!”

Is there trouble in paradise between Jennifer Garner and her beau John Miller? Well, that’s what reports say! According to sources, John Miller is frustrated with his lady love for her association with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Miller wants Garner to establish firm boundaries with Affleck before the duo ties the knot in the summer.

Jennifer Garner and ex-Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2005 but announced separation a decade later in 2015, which finally got settled in 2018. The couple shares three children: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel. Garner began dating John Miller, CEO of CaliGroup, in 2018 and kept their relationship away from the spotlight. However, the pair broke up briefly in 2019 and reconciled again in 2021.

As per RadarOnline.com, Miller now wants Affleck to be away from the usual spotlight so that he can be Garner’s top priority. Sources claim, “John wants to take the front seat in Jen’s life, and right now, Ben is pretty much occupying that spot.” Furthermore, the source added, “John’s been infinitely patient, but it’s got to change, or he will have to consider bowing out seriously.

While Miller and Garner seem to cherish their strong bond and are ready to take it to the next level, privately, Miller is not happy that his girl has gotten close to her ex again. A source told Life & Style. Another insider shared that “[Miller is] a relaxed guy with nothing to prove, not a giant ball of stress with a chip on his shoulder like Ben can be on his worst days.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Jennifer wishes for an intimate wedding rather than something extravagant. Meanwhile, John likes the idea of hosting a big wedding. While the big day’s details are undisclosed, Ben Affleck and the kids will surely attend. Gossip suggests Paris as the wedding venue since the city of lights has been a special place for the couple.

An insider told the outlet She Knows, “Paris is one of their favourite escapes, and they’ve decided getting married there this coming spring is something they want to do.” Miller, who’s well-off, wishes to spoil Jennifer and give her whatever she wants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OK! Magazine (@okmagazine)

Coming to everyone’s favourite, Ben Affleck, the actor is now freshly divorced from his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez. According to the Cosmopolitan outlet, Affleck is currently exploring casual dating zones, but serious romance “does not seem to be his focus.” Sources who spoke to the outlet also claim he remains focused on his upcoming films, and when he’s not filming, he spends a long day at his office or sees his kids.

Speaking of Jennifer Garner, Ben greatly respects her and regards her as a superwoman who supported him during the initial days of his highly publicized split with JLo. Moreover, Garner volunteered for the victims affected by the LA wildfires and managed both Affleck and the kids during the difficult period. The duo were spotted out and about in Los Angeles several times after Affleck moved out of the house he shared with Lopez.