Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were seemingly being way too closer to each other than before. Pop star Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband had the most high-profile and public separation that flocked the tabloid headlines and social media reactions. The duo tied the knot in 2023 after rekindling their romance in 2021, almost two decades after their foremost engagement in the early 2000s.

However, despite several trials and their tumultuous union amidst speculation and rumors of trouble brewing between them since May 2024, the couple eventually announced their separation. The pop star filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, without a lawyer.

While updates about their lives after the divorce are still relevant, recent reports suggest that Ben Affleck has been spending more time with his first wife, Jennifer Garner. The former couple, who share 3 children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, have maintained an amicable relationship and successfully co-parent their kids.

A source recently told Page Six that they are “closer than they’ve ever been” and “spending more time together than ever” since they divorced. Since Affleck’s split, the former spouses are “leaning on each other more than ever.” As for Lopez, sources close to the star have said that she has also moved on. She is reportedly ready to date again, and this time she is asking her friends for help.

As for Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, both have been spotted together on several occasions, including enjoying a nice breakfast and heading out for a drive in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood after celebrating Thanksgiving together. The exes reunited yet again for their middle child Fin’s play in Santa Monica, California.

Amidst questions of reconciliation from fans, after Jennifer and Ben were seen together, an insider told People in December that “Jen’s grateful that Ben’s doing well. They are friends, but that’s it. ” In addition, Jennifer Garner has also been happily dating John Miller, and the two keep a low profile away from the spotlight.

As per HOLA!, the devastating Los Angeles fire, which affected more than five different fires, burning down the lives and livelihoods of residents, has also been another reason for the exes to be there for each other. Furthermore, after Afflexk’s split was confirmed, he returned to his $20 million house, which he bought amid his divorce proceedings. Alas, the actor received notice that his new home had not been damaged due to the fires.

According to reports from Page Six, a spokesperson for the FBI press relations office said, “Members of the FBI‘s Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades Fire relative to unauthorized drone activity. Agents and our local fellows may be visible throughout the area, including at various residences, for this reason.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer told MSNBC during a January 10 interview, “I did lose a friend, and for our church, it’s really tender.” Furthermore, on the work front, Affleck and Garner also both have projects on the way. Ben Affleck is set for his next crime thriller, RIP, scheduled to release in the fall of 2025. Jennifer Garner will be starring in an executive production of The Five-Star Weekend, which will be based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel.