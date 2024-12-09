Insider Reveals Ben Affleck Relies on His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner 'for Everything': "Never Fails to..."

Following their divorce earlier this year, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have faced a major life transition. During this whole time, though, the actor has had a good relationship with his first wife, Jennifer Garner; insiders even claim that Affleck valued their lengthy history together and frequently turned to Garner for advice even while he was married to Lopez. A recent report now suggests that Affleck’s connection to his first wife offers him a unique sense of stability and comfort. Apparently, Affleck leans on his ex-wife Garner for 'everything.'

Ben Affleck speaking about Jennifer Lopez's fame during an interview. (Image Source: YouTube | Entertainment Tonight)

As reported by OK! Magazine, the source said, “Ben leans on her for everything, he’s got his own place but he’s still at her house all the time for family dinners and she never fails to send him home with a care package of food." The person added, “She’s very concerned about his health, to the point where she reminds him when he needs to see the doctor and the dentist and even sends him vitamins to take because she’s convinced he doesn’t get enough healthy food when she’s not cooking for him. He loves being looked after by her. He goes to her whenever he has a big career or life decision to make for her advice.”

It seems Affleck and the 13 Going on 30 star are even planning to share the holiday spirit this Christmas. As reported by Cosmopolitan, a source said, “Jen and Ben typically split their time with the kids over the holidays but Jen offered to spend Christmas all together with Ben if he would like.” Christmas is said to be one of Garner's most cherished holidays, and she’s eager to have the whole family gathered together to celebrate whenever possible. The source added, "Jen and Ben have a really friendly co-parenting relationship and she knows the kids had a wonderful time being together with both parents on Thanksgiving.”

According to a previous source, during the breakup between Affleck and Lopez, Garner offered guidance and encouraged Affleck to work on their marriage. Surprisingly, she even built a friendly rapport with Lopez, and the two communicated frequently and stayed in touch. However, as of now, Garner and Lopez are no longer speaking. Garner seemingly prioritizes Affleck over Lopez, yet she has no animosity against the Get On the Floor singer. However, the closeness between Affleck and his first wife has led to speculation about a possible reconciliation, but it's crucial to keep in mind that she is currently in a committed relationship with John Miller.

Once praised as one of Hollywood's most adored couples, Garner and Affleck shocked fans by announcing their split just one day after celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary. Even though many years have gone by since their breakup, Affleck has frequently conveyed his regret for his failed marriage. Despite their separation, the former couple, now co-parents, have continued to speak positively of each other. Their journey together began on the set of Pearl Harbor, but it wasn’t until four years later that their relationship blossomed, as reported by People.