Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s 'Mature' Co-Parenting Relationship: The Inside Scoop

Following their split, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck attempted to mend their relationship. One source close to the ex-power couple claims that the blended families of Garner and her boyfriend John Miller and Affleck and his current wife Jennifer Lopez get along well. As reported by US Weekly, an insider claimed that the couples' "mature" personalities and dedication to staying focused on a single goal are why everything runs well.

The insider told the outlet, "Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John. They have a mutual respect and are always very friendly with one another." John Miller and Garner have been dating for a long time, but they have always kept their relationship under wraps. However, they have been more vocal about their relationship in recent months, which has coincided with rumors that Lopez and Affleck are having relationship problems. The source further claimed, "Jen and John are in a great place. They used to go out of their way to keep a low profile, but they’ve both become very secure with their relationship and how it’s all worked out."

Following their tumultuous split, Affleck and Garner reportedly found peace, as reported by OK! magazine. The source informed the outlet, "Ben is healthy, the drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work. Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future. They all have been able to figure it out. It is actually inspiring and nice to see." The nature of Lopez and Affleck's marriage has been the subject of much discussion. However, their most recent performance could reveal their true state of affairs, which might shock some of their admirers.

Recently, Page Six revealed images from November 25th that show Affleck and Lopez purchasing furnishings for their enormous estate. As they try out different sofas, the two of them snuggle up in the images. They were testing out the new sofas, cuddling, and chatting the whole time, and they were giving each other nice glances. They seem head over heels for one another, and they couldn't be happier to begin shopping for furnishings for their $60 million mansion. According to a recent story, the actress is allegedly making a big deal out of Affleck's smoking habit, which he has had for a long time and is obviously harmful to his health. According to Geo TV's sources, Lopez is allegedly attempting to persuade her spouse to finally kick the habit. Lopez and Affleck began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli and were together until 2004. They broke up their engagement after a couple of years. But in 2020, they reignited their love, and in 2021, they were married. Although they are both highly sought-after A-listers in Hollywood, they have been spending a great deal of time together and with their blended family ever since.

