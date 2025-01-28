Jennifer Lopez, fondly called JLo by her fans and followers, has some love advice for everyone. The Atlas actress, who recently finalized her divorce from her fourth husband and actor Ben Affleck, seems to be highlighting the topic of love yet again. The couple tied the knot in 2023 after rekindling their romance in 2021, almost two decades after their foremost engagement in the early 2000s.

However, despite several attempts, their happiness was short-lived, as the couple eventually announced their separation. The pop star filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, without a lawyer, ending months of speculation and rumors of trouble brewing in their union, which began in May 2024.

While reports of Lopez desperately trying to sell the couple’s $68 million Beverly Hills mansion surfaced in recent news, it seems like she has moved on from her past. According to RadarOnline.com, she still believes that “falling in love is important.”

While discussing her upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jennifer Lopez admitted that she found the storyline of the film resonating with her despite the latest reports about her tumultuous personal life.

Following the film’s recent debut at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez sat down with Variety to talk about her latest role. She gushed over it, telling the outlet she has been “waiting my whole life to be able to do a real big MGM Hollywood musical, and I finally got to do it.”

The highly anticipated adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical Kiss of the Spider Woman is directed by Bill Condon and will see Lopez play three different characters: Aurora, an enchanting actress; her role within the film—a haunting figure known as the Spider Woman; and the Spider Woman’s alter-ego.

As reported by Lainey Gossip, “It’s probably the most challenging and rewarding role I’ve ever had,” Lopez teased. “It’s about love, acceptance, and finding beauty in the darkness. I think those themes are so relevant right now.” Moreover, while talking about love, she said that the film remains “important” as it serves as a powerful reminder to audiences “that love heals all divides.”

As Jennifer Lopez gears up to hopefully deliver another record-breaking hit of her career, US Weekly has reported that Ben Affleck was spotted with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner in December 2024.

The once-star couple was seen enjoying a nice breakfast and heading out for a drive in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood after celebrating Thanksgiving together. The exes reunited yet again for their middle child Fin’s play in Santa Monica, California.

The former couple, who share 3 children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, have maintained an amicable relationship and successfully co-parent their kids.