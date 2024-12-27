‘Like A Noose Around Her Neck’: Jennifer Lopez Desperate to Sell Mansion After Ben Affleck Split

Celebrities are truly a product of the masses, always in the limelight. Just like global sensation Jennifer Lopez, better known as JLo, who has been in the spotlight for most of 2024 due to her tumultuous personal life. The year saw her parting ways with Ben Affleck, bringing their two-year-long marriage to an end.

When the star couple tied the knot back in 2022, they had purchased a $68 million Beverly Hills mansion. But, as per sources, Affleck moved out around the time rumors of their rift spread. Jennifer Lopez and Affleck purchased the luxurious home after an extensive search in May 2023. However, by July 2024, the couple had listed the property for sale, and reports claimed that Affleck had left and purchased a $20 million home in the Pacific Palisades. Lopez officially filed for divorce in August, exactly two years after their wedding, which took place in Georgia.

As per recent reports, the property remains unsold even after months of being listed. Moreover, despite several renovations, the house has failed to attract buyers. The mansion was home to their blended family, including Lopez’s 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Affleck’s children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The opulent 8,000-square-foot property features 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms and spans 5 acres of land. It also includes lavish amenities, including a zero-edge pool, basketball and pickleball courts, a gym, a boxing ring, a 12-car garage, parking space for 80 vehicles, a two-bedroom guardhouse, and a separate 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse.

According to sources close to the pop star, the house reminds her of Affleck and their memories together. One of them even went on to speak to In Touch, revealing that the Atlas actor was desperate to get rid of the house.

“‘She can’t wait to get the hell out of the house. She assumed it would have happened by now, and that someone would have snapped it up, especially after the renovations and personal touches she added, but nothing’s happened.” the source remarked. Additionally, they stated that while Lopez is aware that only a certain section of buyers will be interested in the house, the entire situation for the actress has been “quite frustrating.”

Another insider revealed the mental state of Lopez, remarking that “the house is like a noose around her neck.” “She feels trapped. She walks around the house and feels all the bad memories. Not even her weird voodoo magic has helped. The place still has imprints of Ben everywhere,” they said.