Jennifer Aniston Has Big Plans for Her ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Following Matthew Perry’s Passing

In a touching tribute to the late Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston is reportedly planning a special gathering for the Friends cast. In what promises to be a heartfelt homage to Perry, Aniston is preparing to host a special event at her Bel-Air home, a source told OK! Magazine, and is supposedly scheduled in the upcoming holiday season.

This occasion will not only be a significant reunion for the Friends cast since their attendance at Perry's funeral on November 3rd but also an opportunity to honor their late friend's memory in a setting that's both peaceful and welcoming. The choice of Aniston's home in Bel-Air, renowned for its calming and hospitable environment, is seen as an ideal location for this special event. "The Zen feel of her place is exactly what the occasion calls for," the source mentioned. In what promises to be an emotional evening, the gathering will include a trip down memory lane with photo albums, candid videos, and possibly a slideshow dedicated to their beloved friend and co-star.

"They’ll reminisce about some of their favorite times with Matt," the insider added. This event will differ from the funeral, which was a somber affair primarily for Perry's family, where the cast reportedly held back to respect the family's grief. There has been a sentiment among the cast members about whether more could have been done to support Perry. In the wake of Perry's unexpected departure, his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, swiftly claimed the top spot on Amazon's best-sellers list, where he mentioned his battle with addiction.

Aniston also shared a heart-wrenching post paying tribute to her old friend. With Perry's pictures, she wrote, "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA."

The Murder Mystery actress added, "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been poring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all,' as per The Hollywood Reporter.

