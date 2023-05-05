'The Challenge' Star Robin Hibbard Arrested Again Amidst Severe Drug Addiction, Shocking Mugshot Goes Viral

Former reality television star Robin Hibbard, best known for her appearance on MTV's "The Challenge," appeared to be unrecognizable in a new mugshot following her latest arrest. The 43-year-old has struggled with drug addiction and was hit with a restraining order by her family in April 2022, who accused her of abusing drugs on their property. She was recently arrested on April 2, 2023, and charged with violation of a domestic violence injunction.

In her mugshot, she appeared gaunt with dyed copper hair, far removed from her reality television persona. Her arraignment is scheduled for May 9.

As mentioned by The Sun, a member of Hibbard’s family had filed an injunction for protection from domestic violence against her in April 2022. The family member claimed that Hibbard had been unemployed for five years, and had jumped the gate to their backyard and "danced around on drugs" before trying to break into a locked screen porch where she slept for three days, continuing to use drugs.

The family member stated that Hibbard had broken windows, and screens, destroyed landscaping, and stolen money and other pawnable items. Hibbard was also alleged to have threatened violence on several occasions, struck and pushed family members, and had been using drugs for several years.

The court found that the family member "is a victim of domestic violence or has reasonable cause to believe he/she is in imminent danger of becoming a victim of domestic violence by [Robin]" and ordered Hibbard to stay 500 feet from the family's home and place of employment, and 100 feet from their car. She was also prohibited from committing any form of violence and was ordered by the court to enroll in a mental health evaluation within 10 days of the order.

This is not Hibbard's first run-in with the law. In August 2019, she was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance. Hibbard was found sleeping on a Christmas tree with a capped syringe sticking out of her sports bra. She attempted to conceal the syringe by pushing it down her bra between her cleavage, but it kept popping out. She was later released due to defective drug testing kits on-site, but laboratory results revealed that the substances were heroin and izolam, leading to her arrest weeks later.

Robin had a successful career as a reality TV star. She appeared in several seasons of "The Challenge," including "Battle of the Sexes 2," "The Inferno," and "The Duel." She was also a cast member of "The Real World: San Diego," which aired in 2004. Her appearances on these shows made her a household name among fans of reality TV, and she was known for her outgoing personality and competitive spirit.