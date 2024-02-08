Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Remember 'Friend' David Schwimmer in This Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

In a brand new Super Bowl LVIII commercial that came out on Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston seems to forget who her fellow "Friends" actor David Schwimmer is. The ad shows her struggling to recall something from her own life. However, there's a reason behind her memory lapse. It is that she's making space in her mind to remember that Uber Eats offers more than just food delivery, as reported by Page Six. In the ad, a person says to the actress, “I didn’t know you can get all this stuff on Uber Eats. I gotta remember that." To this, Aniston responds, “Well you know what they say, in order to remember something, you've got to forget something else. Make a little room."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By J. Vespa

Just a few seconds later, Schwimmer walks towards his erstwhile on-screen sweetheart, excited to see her. Flashing a wide grin, he calls out, "Jen! Hey!" and moves in for a warm hug. However, Aniston's response is surprising as she rejects the hug and steps back, holding onto her green shopping bag tightly. She says, “Have we met?” Following the awkward moment, Aniston requests a clue from Schwimmer. His surprise is evident as he reminds her of their decade-long collaboration. Aniston then pretends to recollect and says, “10 years? You were great.”

Furthermore, Schwimmer then asks, “You still don’t know, do ya?” To this, the actress walks away after saying, “I don’t. Just Go With It." She was also seen muttering to herself saying, “Like I’d forget ten years of my life." Schwimmer's disappointment lingers as he watches Aniston turn and walk away. He said, “I hate this town." Schwimmer and Aniston graced the screens of the popular NBC sitcom for a remarkable decade, spanning from 1994 to 2004. Alongside their fellow stars Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox, they brought to life the beloved series "Friends." This iconic show chronicled the adventures of six close-knit friends and roommates as they tackled the intricacies of work, relationships, and the fun of everyday existence.

Although Aniston's temporary memory slip in the ad may raise a few chuckles, the reunion between these longtime friends is heartwarming. This reunion holds special significance as CNN notes that they haven't graced the screen together since their appearance on Max's "Friends" reunion special back in 2021. Meanwhile, the commercial also features other notable figures like Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performer Usher, musician Jelly Roll, and power couple David and Victoria Beckham, all of whom humorously forget key aspects of their lives. In one snippet, the former soccer star and the Spice Girls icon can be seen confused over which pop group the "Wannabe" songstress belonged to.

Jennifer Aniston doesn’t remember ‘Friends’ co-star David Schwimmer in hilarious Super Bowl ad https://t.co/IeasIDPL1D pic.twitter.com/t0422fy2SC — Page Six (@PageSix) February 7, 2024

Victoria guesses, “Wasn’t it the Cinnamon sisters?” To this, David responds, “Basil babes? … No that’s absurd.” Moreover, rapper Roll makes an appearance in the ad, looking surprised as he stands before the bathroom mirror, wondering who drew the many tattoos on his face. As he tries to wipe off the ink, he says, “It’s not coming off!” This teaser of a commercial is just a glimpse of the star-studded spectacle awaiting viewers during the Super Bowl on February 11th. Set to air on CBS, the highly anticipated clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers kicks off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST.