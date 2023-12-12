During a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, co-host Jenna Bush Hager found herself at a loss for words during a discussion about first impressions and making new friends. The incident was filled with unexpected detours and spontaneous laughter.

The amusing moment they have occurred as Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb discussed Halle Berry's recent revelation about a 'rocky start' on an upcoming project with Angelina Jolie. The two actresses eventually found common ground, especially when talking about divorces. But this entire encounter between Berry and Jolie prompted the hosts to then talk about first impressions and making connections, which left Bush Hager speechless for a moment, per Decider.

Kotb discussed how she makes new friends, emphasizing the importance of an instant connection and the ability to engage in deep conversations quickly. “I feel like when I meet a new friend, I feel like I know right away,” Kotb said. “I feel like there’s a connection right away, and if I feel like I can have a deep conversation quickly then I know that’s my kind of person.” The lighthearted exchange, however, took an unexpected turn when Bush Hager admitted, mid-sentence, that she didn't 'really know what to say,' eliciting contagious laughter from the co-host.

As Kotb tried to steer the conversation back on track, she couldn't help but laugh. Despite their intention to have a deep conversation and still giggling, Kotb acknowledged the unexpected turn, saying, "This was supposed to be a deep convo!" Bush Hager urged Kotb to stop laughing and quickly moved on to the next segment, eager to get past the amusing detour. The hosts then discussed Mariah Carey's love of baths, with Hager surprisingly having a lot to say about it.

Hager addressed recent reports that she was in competition with Mariah Carey for the Christmas crown. Carey was referred to as the 'reigning Queen of Christmas.' “She’s the queen, and we’re her dutchesses,” Hager said. “We’re her ladies in waiting… And we’re going to be waiting ’til next Christmas.”

In a separate episode, Kotb and Bush Hager shared details about the Today show's holiday party, which turned into an extravaganza, as per another report by Decider. The hosts discussed the party's early start and early end, with Kotb jokingly accusing Hager of being the 'ringleader' who extended the festivities.

Hager vehemently denied being the ringleader and refuted the charge by claiming she left the party early. Kotb said, “I heard from sources that they said, ‘Let’s get the check.’ It was late, and sources say that you said, ‘One more round!'” Her co-host denied the accusation, claiming she was the first to leave that evening. She mentioned, without naming names, that four people were still standing. Kotb interjected, identifying the people present as Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer. “That’s correct,” Hager said, adding, “It sounds like other people are narcing out.”

