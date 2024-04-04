Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Spotted Together Leaving a Plastic Surgery Clinic

Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston, and Amanda Anka, Jason Bateman's wife, were recently seen exiting a reputable Connecticut plastic surgery practice. According to DailyMail, The Retreat At Split Rock specializes in skilled facelifts, ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 for the upper and lower regions, and roughly $30,000 for the brow and eyes. The website for the facility lists it as "a private fully accredited surgical facility."

The trio allegedly visited the office of Dr. Neil A. Gordon, who is in charge of the reconstructive and plastic surgery of the face. According to his website, he specializes in "facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty," but also offers injectables like Botox and Kybella. While Kybella is more expensive at $6,000, a complete face of Botox may cost only around $3,000.

Images Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

The ladies wore casual attire for the long ride to the resort. Aniston, 55, wore a floppy black hat to cover her face, while Bullock, 59, and the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, Anka, 55, kept their heads down. The Friends veteran wore faded blue denim trousers and a thick, dark brown belt with a brass clasp. She wore an all-black outfit—a black turtleneck, scarf, coat, and boots, accessorized with tinted sunglasses. Bullock, on the other hand, wore a white T-shirt under a puffy black jacket and accessorized it with white shoes, gold necklaces, and loose black pants. The Bullet Train actress wore her long, dark hair down and donned sunglasses to avoid being clicked.

As reported by Yahoo! News, Aniston has always been open about her experimentation with cosmetic surgery. In 2015, she disclosed that she had tried Botox but wasn't a fan. “People think that I do a lot of [Botox] injections, but I don’t,” she asserted. “I’m not saying that I haven’t tried it but I see how it’s a slippery slope. All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me.” Additionally, in 2018, a representative of Aniston revealed that she had undergone a second round of rhinoplasty to “correct a deviated septum that was incorrectly done over 12 years ago.”

Bullock was also accused of her fair share of plastic surgeries. In the past, she faced criticism for having "chipmunky" cheek implants done during the 2018 Oscars. Bullock however refuted the accusations and claimed allergies had caused her face to swell up just before the red carpet occasion. “I was sick and had allergies, but I was like, ‘I’m just going to go. It’s part of my job, and I’m happy to be there,’” as reported by Cosmopolitan. The star also admitted, “I am affected by [the speculation] because I don’t feel confident when I dress up and go on the red carpet.”