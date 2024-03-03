Here’s the Truth About Selena Gomez’s Plastic Surgery Rumors

The internet has been circulating stories about Selena Gomez's plastic surgery for a few years now.

After she recently shared a selfie on Instagram, many have been wondering if she's had surgery. Following a post by @DailyAloud on X, formerly Twitter, fans have questioned whether or not she has had any procedures. So, did Gomez get any cosmetic procedures done? Here's all you need to know about the star's alleged procedures, per The Things.

New selfies via #SelenaGomez IG story.. This is true beauty, not plastic surgery.. People need to stop hating on Selena.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Lb9DW8P9DR — Celeste Gagnon 🎮 (@5theftgrand) February 18, 2024

It was rumored back in September 2023 that Gomez had "fox eye surgery." After the account @plasticne posted a side-by-side photo of Gomez's close-ups on Instagram, speculations began to circulate. “I see no plastic here,” A fan, however, disagreed, with another saying, “I see age, weight gain, and steroid side effects. None of these are anything to be hated on or called out for! All very natural and realistic parts of being human!”

As her fans speculate about what treatments she's had, the singer has already admitted to undergoing Botox. A troll suggested that the Kill Em With Kindness singer, 31, "remove your cheek fillers/implants" on Instagram in December 2023 because they were "messing with your brain." Gomez's honest response, "Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl," was noteworthy.

However, a lot of her fans think she's also had breast augmentation surgery. Online celebrity media sites have also reported that the singer underwent breast augmentation surgery on her own, per specialists. When the Same Old Love singer removed her most popular Instagram post in 2018, rumors that she had undergone breast surgery resurfaced.

Regarding Gomez's possible cosmetic surgery, two plastic surgery experts discussed the possibility with Life & Style Magazine. Dr. Manish Shah and Dr. Normal M. Rowe shared that it was quite probable that Gomez had breast augmentation surgery. They all seemed to think Gomez had probably had work done, even though none of them had treated her.

Lorry Hill, a plastic surgery blogger, thinks Gomez also underwent face procedures to eliminate fat from her buccal region. Her cheeks have an upward sweep and are more pronounced. Hill surmises that she had her nose polished as well. The video maker claims, "She didn't need a nose job, but it refined her nose, and it looks a lot more sculpted."

Gomez has never confirmed in the public eye whether or not she has had cosmetic surgery, despite all the conjecture. Rather, Gomez concentrates on fostering a body-positive dialogue. She is pretty open about her fight with lupus and how it impacts her weight.

The reports of cosmetic surgery may have their roots in the regular fluctuations in weight. The actress and singer refuses to accept cruel body shaming, instead preferring to embrace her own body and her confidence.

“Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted,” she told Glamour UK in 2022.