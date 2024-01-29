Fans Notice Kylie Jenner’s 'Stink Face' Amid Concerns Over Surgeries and Botched Procedures

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters' evolving appearances have stirred a spectrum of opinions within their fan base, with some praising their surgical transformations over the years, while others express concerns about the potential impact on their natural features. Now, some Internet users are calling, Kylie Jenner a 'stink face,' expressing their views on the perceived changes in her facial features due to surgeries.

Fans were shocked by Jenner's appearance at Paris Fashion Week as many wondered why the 26-year-old had aged dramatically, with an expert now explaining it all, reported TMZ. Kylie made her way to the Jean Paul Gaultier show last week, as she showed off her new, more natural appearance. She opted for a minimalist mini dress in flowing champagne tulle and even pared back her makeup.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

While many were loving the new look, some Internet users said she looked a lot older and blamed cosmetic procedures. Sharing a clip of Jenner on Reddit, one fan wrote: "All that work she had done really aged her. I would also like to say I think she looks beautiful, just a lot older than her age," reported Mirror. Now, injection expert Molly Bailey has revealed why Jenner looked so different. In a video shared on Instagram, Bailey explained that Jenner has developed a "stink face look" from undergoing cosmetic procedures. She explained: "There's actually a medical name for that, it's called alar rim retraction. The alar rim refers to the nostril and that can occur with Botox, gummy smile tox, nasal tox, and also rhinoplasty."

How fillers can make you look OLDER, as cruel trolls mock Kylie Jenner’s pared-back style for ‘making her look in her 40s’ https://t.co/jBxhT06ZXN Kylie Jenner was face-shamed this week for looking ‘so old’ at the age of 26 READ MORE: Kylie Jenner not only Kardashian to change … — tv2club (@tv2club) January 27, 2024

The expert said it makes a person's nose look "scrunched." She continued, "The other question I get is what is, this little line here," pointing to Jenner's eye. "You can see it on the other side. That is from this ligament, the zygomatic cutaneous ligament. It's a retaining ligament that holds our fat pads in place." Bailey said the line is made more apparent with weight loss, aging, and getting "filler in the wrong places." Commenting on the puffy appearance of Jenner's cheeks, Bailey said: "The little bubble that we saw right here [top of Kylie's cheeks] is called a malar mound. It's a fat pad, there's also some lymphatic tissue. When we get filler underneath our eyes and in our tear troughs, sometimes it can block the drainage of the lymphatic tissue in that area and that malar mound gets really puffy which also makes that zygomatic cutaneous ligament more pronounced." Bailey insisted she still thinks Jenner "is gorgeous" and warned people not to send her hate. She concluded: "I'm just explaining things that happen with injectable work sometimes. All of these things are fixable, reversible."

bro seeing all these pics of Kylie and I had no idea were almost the same age. like I never even considered getting any work done so young... like have we not heard of PRESERVING your skin? sunscreen and hydration will prevent needing filler in the 1st place for way longer — karkar 🛻 (@tea_snail) January 26, 2024

In the caption, the expert added: "The main point is that great cosmetic work is largely invisible. When we're able to see filler or its aging instead of the opposite, that means it could be done better. The beautiful thing with injectables and what sets it apart from surgical procedures is that it's reversible. Often the minor adverse outcomes are easily corrected or improved. The key is to find a provider that is willing to say, 'We tried this, but I think we can do better' and only recommend treatments that are right for that particular patient's anatomy."