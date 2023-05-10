Love Island star Mollie Salmon has undergone the controversial "fox eye" surgery, and the reality star revealed in an Instagram Story her "bruised and swollen eye" on Friday, May 5, reports Daily Mail. The 24-year-old who had been part of the popular summer series last year, gave an update on her condition and the success of the surgery, admitting that she was "struggling to see."

Salmon was seen in the first picture sitting in a black strapless dress. She wrote, "My surgery went well and @monocosmeticsurgery have done a wonderful job looking after me with the help of my best friend @holliebayles I truly couldn't have done this without her. I am very swollen and am struggling to currently see out of my eyes as that's where the surgery was so I just wanted to let you all know I'm not ignoring anyone, however thank you all for the lovely messages. I'll give you all recovering update pictures soon."

Salmon added another Story with a picture of her swollen eye, which was captioned, "I promised I'd take you all along this journey with me, this is my current healing process. my bruising and swelling will go down after a few days. The procedure I had was 'fox eyes'." Her upper eyelid looked red, while the area under her eye also appeared reddish with inflammation.

The £500 procedure uses dissolvable stitches to reshape the eye into an almond shape with a lifted brow tail. The fox eye surgery is aimed to give women a lifted brow and an upper eyelid lift in just half an hour, which is way lesser in comparison to the downtime of other surgeries. The swelling and bruises take less than two weeks to heal. The surgery is also known as the fox-eye threadlift which reshapes the corner of the person's eye in a dramatic fashion.

Image Source: Instagram | @mollie_salmon

Supermodels Katie Price and Danielle Lloyd have admitted to having had the fox-eye threadlift procedure to enhance their facial features. A-list models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have also been rumored to have gone under the knife to achieve "almond-shaped eyes." Lloyd had confessed to going under a "secret eye lift surgery" in 2021 after being inspired by the Kardashians but admitted that her husband was furious after she eventually told him. The former successful model opted for a fox-eye lift and also underwent a thread-lift on her jawline to remove loose facial skin and re-define her face shape.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Joe Maher

Lloyd explained: "Seeing all these gorgeous young girls on Instagram also made me feel insecure and worry about my age - I turn 38 later this year, and the prospect of being 40 worries me. I want to look my best, and this procedure prevents things like jowls and lines, so I thought, 'Prevention is better than cure!' I know I'm a little bit obsessed but it makes me feel better."

According to The U.S. Sun, back in February, Mollie Salmon had revealed that she would be undertaking the controversial surgery. She had written on her Instagram Story at that time, "This is something I've contemplated for a very long time. And I've done my research to find somewhere in which I love their results." Salmon then went on to promote the clinic and said that followers could get 20 percent off their own procedures by using her promo code. "This has been something I've been skeptical about talking about surgery on my page, however, I always want to be honest with you guys," she continued. "I'll be documenting my journey for you all."