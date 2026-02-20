Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Agrees to $35 Million Settlement in Sex Trafficking Class-Action Lawsuit Against Former Advisers

Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has agreed to a $35 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit against the late sex offender’s two advisers. His accountant, Richard Kahn, and a personal lawyer, Darren Indyke, were sued by victims for aiding in the trafficking of minors. The complaint was filed in 2024, accusing Kahn and Indyke of helping Epstein conceal the trafficking operation.

As per the court filing, the accountant and the lawyer helped the sex offender traffic young women and minor girls. The two were labeled as co-conspirators who participated and concealed the convicted child abuser’s illegal activities for financial gain. The two helped him structure bank accounts to pay out his associates while having access to large amounts of money to support his crimes.

Epstein’s estate managers are agreeing to a $35 million settlement with survivors paid from the estate itself, not their own pockets. No admission of wrongdoing. Does this feel like accountability? pic.twitter.com/3BIsC6PnC0 — Olamide Jabar (@olamidejabar1) February 20, 2026

Despite the settlement, the two accused did not admit or deny the misconduct, according to the defendant’s attorney, Daniel H. Weiner. He said, “That is not surprising — not a single woman has ever accused either man of committing sexual abuse or witnessing sexual abuse, nor claimed at any time that she reported to them any allegation of Mr. Epstein’s abuse.”

For the victims to get the settlement, they have to agree to let go of any future claims regarding the case. Moreover, they also must have received any settlement earlier from the Epstein Victims Compensation Fund or the estate.

If the settlement is approved by the judge, the class-action lawsuit will end, and the victims will get financial relief. So far, there’s barely any accountability, and victims do not feel they are getting any justice. Influential people who are named in the Epstein files are far from being implicated in the case.

Follow the money, but they won’t! JP Morgan paid a total of $365 million to settle Epstein related lawsuits. JP Morgan also settled a suit for $75 million related to Elon’s Epstein involvement. The FBI also won’t investigate Epstein’s personal banker Jeff Staley, with whom he… pic.twitter.com/pZLHvsHLsM — Truth_teller 🇷🇺 (@Truthtellerftm) July 21, 2025

The settlement is a significant step; however, a long pursuit for justice still remains. According to Weiner, Kahn and Indyke did nothing wrong and were ready to fight the claims through trial. However, he noted that they wanted to mediate and settle the lawsuit.

Earlier, the Epstein estate paid out $121 million to the sex offender’s victims from the restitution fund. The law firm representing the victims, Boies Schiller Flexner, was also able to get a hefty settlement of $365 million from JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank. The firm accused the banks of missing Epstein’s concerning transactions and seeing him only as a big client instead.