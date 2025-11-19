“Jeffrey Epstein Hated Trump” – Trump Jr.’s Controversial Takeaway from the Emails

Leave it to Trump Jr. to double up as a fierce defender of his father, President Donald Trump, online. The reason for bringing this up today? He just did it once again. This time, Trump Jr’s X post is about his narrative, where he claims “Jeffrey Epstein hated Trump” and that the repeated sex offender once live texted “Democrats on how to impeach him.”

Trump Jr. also claimed in his X entry that if Jeffrey Epstein had “anything on Trump, he would have used it.” Trump Jr. wrote in his X post, “It’s clear from all the emails that Jeffrey Epstein hated Trump… so much so that he literally was live texting Democrats on how to impeach him. If he had anything on Trump, he would have used it! But, why was a convicted pedophile still in direct coms with dems?”

It’s clear from all the emails that Jeffrey Epstein hated Trump… so much so that he literally he was literally live texting Democrats on how to impeach him. If he had anything on Trump he would have used it! But, why was a convicted pedophile still in direct coms with dems??? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 19, 2025

Meanwhile, in another X post, Trump Jr. called it a “Epstein saga hoax” and further wrote, “So a convicted s-x offender who trafficked kids gets invited to a private dinner with Obama and a meeting with Jeffries five years after being released but it’s somehow still all about Trump? The Epstein saga is a hoax re Trump, but not the Democrats whom he funded and enabled him.”

Trump Jr. is the son of US President Donald Trump and the late model Ivana Trump, who passed away at the age of 73 in 2022. He never skips a chance to defend his father, Donald Trump, publicly.

Turns out, Trump Jr. wasn’t the only one who referred to the Epstein Files as a “hoax.” Over the weekend, Trump urged the House Republicans to vote to release the Epstein files. “We have nothing to hide,” said Trump in a Truth Social entry. Meanwhile, the House voted 427-1, and the bill was approved unanimously by the Senate.

Donald Trump has repeatedly maintained that he cut ties with Jeffrey Epstein. However, the latter claimed just the opposite in a series of controversial emails. Per one of the claims, Epstein alleged that Donald Trump “spent hours at my house” with one of the alleged victims.

In a Truth Social post shared by Donald Trump last week, he claimed, “The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects.”

Besides the snowballing controversy, Donald Trump has been actively dodging every question that he has been asked about the Epstein Files lately. He recently shut down a Bloomberg reporter, who asked her about the emails released by the Epstein estate. Pointing a finger at the female reporter, Trump said, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.” His comment garnered a lot of flak online from the critics and masses alike and even drew a reaction from the White House, who defended Trump.

Trump shuts female reporter up by saying “Quiet, quiet Piggy” This is very unbecoming behavior from a US president. pic.twitter.com/vtS71HkyyO — Serg S. (@SergejStep59546) November 19, 2025

“This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way toward her colleagues on the plane. If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take,” the Daily Beast quoted a White House official as saying.

Donald Trump’s spree of shaming and shutting down journalists asking about the Epstein Files continued when Mary Bruce from ABC News asked him, “Why wait for Congress to release the Epstein files? Why not just do it now?”

Donald Trump’s controversial reply to the question was this: “It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions. You start off with a man who’s highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate, and just a terrible question. You could even ask that same question… you’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter. You ought to go back and learn how to be a reporter. No more questions from you.”

Repeated s-x offended Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking. He was found dead on 10 August 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York, under mysterious circumstances.