Donald Trump Calls on House Republicans to Release Epstein Files, Says He’s Ready to ‘Move On’

Published on: November 17, 2025 at 5:03 AM ET

Donald Trump asks House Republicans to vote in favour of releasing the Epstein files in an unexpected turn of events.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump in the Oval Office (Image Source: X/White House)

Donald Trump says he ‘doesn’t care’ and is ready to move on. The President took to social media to pen a lengthy post about wanting the Epstein files out. In the same post, he took a jab at former GOP allies and called them traitors for siding with the Democrats.

The President is done being criticized for obstructing the release of the Epstein files. For months, the public has questioned Trump’s relationship with the disgraced financier. Many have accused him of intentionally keeping the files from getting declassified in order to save high-profile individuals.

The 79-year-old who promised to make the files public as a promise during his Presidential campaign is ready to keep his word. He took to Truth Social to urge lawmakers to vote to release them because it was time to “move on.” The President then doubled down on having nothing to hide.

He called the whole thing a “Democratic Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics” in the post. Trump then accused the opposition of pushing for a measure as a way to discredit his administration’s achievements.

“I DON’T CARE!” he noted. He then took the opportunity to label Marjorie Taylor Greene a “traitor” and GOP Rep. Thomas Massie a “loser.” The treason they committed? Backing the Democrats and demanding the release of the Epstein files.

Trump alleged that the measure was just another distraction the Democrats created to take away from all the work his administration has done this year. “All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT,” he claimed in the post.

“Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People,” was one in the lost list that he mentioned.

The measure that has drawn the nation’s attention will be voted on Tuesday. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to remind Trump of how a measure works. “The vote is to compel YOU to release them. Let’s make this easier. Just release the files now,” Schumer wrote.

The Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna also gave kudos to the President for his “complete [and] total endorsement” of the bill. He added how he believes in “standing for principle” and claimed that releasing the files will “heal the chasm in our nation.”

A group of Epstein’s victims also came together to urge the House Republicans to vote in favor of the bill. Several women appeared in a video, holding photos of themselves from the time they met Epstein.

