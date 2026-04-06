Jeanine Pirro Declines to Answer if She Would Prosecute Donald Trump if He Shot Someone

The United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, refused to answer whether she would prosecute Donald Trump. New York Magazine’s Ben Terris spoke to Pirro recently, according to The Independent.

Here, Terris referenced the widely cited claim that Trump made about being able to shoot somebody and not lose voters. Terris asked, “If Donald Trump were to shoot someone in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue, would you prosecute him?”

The report said Pirro refused to answer clearly after going back and forth with her spokesperson, Tim Lauer.

MS NOW montage of Trump’s potential AG candidates — Todd Blanche, Lee Zeldin, Jeanine Pirro, Eric Schmitt, and Alina Habba — sucking up to him on live TV. pic.twitter.com/ohjFXjjOvr — Blue Georgia (@BlueGeorgia) April 5, 2026

She first said, “I’ll use Donald Trump’s own words,” then she addressed Lauer, “You’re going, ‘No.’”

Lauer then said, “This should focus on our office and our work. I don’t know we should be getting into hypotheticals.”

Pirro then replied, “Tim’s going to kill me. Do you know what I’m going to say?” Lauer mentioned he knows, adding, “It’s off the record, and you’re not using it.”

Pirro then said, “Then I’m not going to say it if he doesn’t want me to.”

Back in 2016, Trump made some bold claims during the presidential campaign for his first term. He said, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters,” as reported by CNN.

The New York Magazine also reported that Pirro wants to take the position of the next attorney general, now that Pam Bondi has been removed. Sources told the outlet that Pirro left her much more lucrative job at Fox News for a federal prosecutor position because of her ambitions, as reported by The Daily Beast.

They claimed, “The judge is very close to the president, talks to him all the time. And she’d been trying to put the knife in Bondi, saying she’s not a prosecutor and doesn’t have control of the building.”

Pirro denied these claims and revealed the real reason she left her job. She said, “Everyone said to me, ‘I can’t believe you gave it up,’” adding, “But what they don’t understand is that it wasn’t what I gave up; it was that I got to go back to who I was. I get to be Jeanine again.”

Pirro’s spokesperson also spoke to The Daily Beast about the New York magazine report. They claimed, “This is absolutely, absolutely not true.”

After her removal, Bondi took to X to praise Trump and highlight the achievements of his administration.

Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration.… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 2, 2026

She wrote, “Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime, and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history.”

Bond also stated, “I remain eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me to Make America Safe Again.”