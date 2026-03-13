JD Vance Was Reportedly ‘Skeptical’ and ‘Worried About Success’ of Iran War

Vice President JD Vance expressed doubts before President Donald Trump proceeded with military action in Iran. Two senior Trump officials told Politico that Vance was “skeptical,” “worried about success,” and, according to one official, “just opposes” the war.

This report highlights the tension within the administration over the conflict, even as Trump has tried to downplay any disagreement with his vice president. Speaking on March 9 in Doral, Florida, Trump said Vance was “philosophically a little bit different than me” from the beginning and “maybe less enthusiastic about going,” while insisting that both men supported the administration’s decision.

Trump told reporters he believed military action was necessary. His comments came amid debates about the Iran war within the Republican Party, especially among members of the “America First” group, which has long opposed deeper U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.

AP reported that Vance has become one of the most visible figures in that faction and is seen as a potential candidate for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.

Vance: “When people like Kamala Harris send our sons and daughters, our young people, to fight in stupid wars, it is the young generation that carries the burden of that. We’re gonna stop sending our young people to far away lands. We are not the policemen of the world.” pic.twitter.com/NGEUSIO7EN — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) March 9, 2026

Vance’s concerns did not emerge for the first time this week. Reuters reported in January that some senior aides, led by Vance, urged Trump to seek diplomacy before authorizing strikes on Iran. At that time, the White House was considering an Iranian offer for nuclear talks, though Vance’s spokesperson, William Martin, refuted the account, stating that Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were presenting the president with options “without bias or favor.”

Weeks later, Vance continued to publicly express caution about military intervention. In a Feb. 27 interview with The Washington Post, he described himself as a “skeptic of foreign military interventions” and said, “I think we all prefer the diplomatic option.” In that same interview, he asserted there was “no chance” the United States would get involved in a prolonged war in the Middle East.

🚨 BREAKING: VP JD Vance says President Trump WILL NOT allow this Iran conflict to become another Iraq or Afghanistan style war “There’s NO WAY Donald Trump is going to allow this country to get into a multiyear conflict with no clear end in sight and no clear objective.” “He’s… pic.twitter.com/tbOicPihL1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 3, 2026

The administration now faces a more uncertain situation on the battlefield. Reuters reported on March 11 that U.S. intelligence assessments revealed Iran’s leadership remains mostly intact and not at immediate risk of collapse after nearly two weeks of U.S. and Israeli bombardment. One source told Reuters that numerous intelligence reports indicated the regime was not in danger of falling and still maintained control over the Iranian public.

These intelligence findings complicate the political justification for the war, even as Trump argues that the operation can conclude soon. Reuters also reported Friday that Trump stated the United States would strike Iran “very hard” in the coming week, indicating no immediate withdrawal from the campaign.

For Vance, the Politico report brings renewed attention to the delicate balance he must maintain throughout the conflict: publicly supporting the administration while adhering to his cautious stance on another Middle Eastern war.

Trump has played down the disagreement, but the new reporting implies that the Vice President’s skepticism within the administration was stronger than the White House had previously acknowledged.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in the latest press briefing in the Pentagon, praised Vance and dismissed reports about his reluctance to bring war to Iran.