Trump’s Own Advisers Beg Him to Find Way Out of Iran War Mess

President Donald Trump’s advisers have privately urged him to find a way out of the escalating conflict with Iran.

Several aides have encouraged the president to seek an exit from the war to avoid a long military campaign that could have political and economic impacts, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with internal discussions.

These conversations have occurred as oil prices rise and the conflict appears to expand beyond the initial U.S. strikes. Some advisers worry that a prolonged war could hurt Trump politically and complicate the administration’s agenda at home.

The United States launched a barrage of strikes against Iranian targets in late February to weaken Tehran’s nuclear capabilities and military infrastructure. These attacks quickly heightened tensions in the region, prompting Iranian leaders to threaten retaliation, striking back with drones at U.S military targets in the Middle East.

Trump has publicly supported the military action and expressed confidence about the outcome. In recent comments, the president stated that the United States was meeting its goals and hinted that the conflict might end soon.

“I think it will be over very soon,” Trump said when asked about the fighting, but he comments contradict military officials who say the conflict is just at the beginning.

However, behind the scenes, officials have talked about how the administration could de-escalate the situation while framing the operation as a strategic success. According to the Journal, advisers have looked into ways for the president to declare victory after achieving limited military goals and then shift focus toward de-escalation.

These discussions arise as markets respond to instability in the Middle East. Oil prices have risen since the fighting began, reflecting traders’ concerns that the conflict could disrupt energy supplies from the region.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, transports a large share of the world’s seaborne oil shipments. Analysts and government officials have warned that any disruption to tanker traffic in this passage could lead to further price spikes and impact global energy markets.

Administration officials are also watching how the conflict affects domestic politics. According to the Journal report, some advisers think a drawn-out war could hurt Trump’s approval ratings as voters respond to rising fuel prices and ongoing military engagement overseas.

Members of Congress from both parties have pressured the administration for more information about the military campaign’s scope and goals. Several lawmakers have asked the White House to clarify its strategy and explain how long U.S. forces may remain involved in the conflict.

Republican lawmakers who usually back Trump’s foreign policy have stressed the need to limit the duration of the military operation. Some have urged the administration to set clear objectives that could signal the end of the campaign.

Iranian officials have warned that additional U.S. attacks would prompt retaliation. Tehran has also indicated it could target American interests and allies in the region if the fighting continues.

Trump has shown no signs that he plans to negotiate with Iran or stop the fighting. Meanwhile, the GOP are worried about their odds at the midterms as polling for the president continues to sink.