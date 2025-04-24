JD Vance Opts Out of Pope Francis’ Funeral—Calls Their Last Meeting ‘Pretty Crazy’

Just hours before Pope’s death on Monday, Vice President JD Vance was among Pope Francis’ final guests on Easter morning on Sunday. Even if some of it was part of online humor, JD Vance has been directly held accountable for the Pope’s death due to the antagonistic relationship between the late Pope and the Donald Trump administration.

While in Agra, India, on Wednesday, the vice president remarked that his encounter with the Pope just hours before the Pope’s death was “pretty crazy.” Vance said that he was neither going to attend nor planned to attend the Pope’s funeral when asked if he had any plans to do so. He added it was not yet decided who from the government will attend the funeral.

However, the White House declared that President Trump would be present at the funeral. He would go to Rome on Friday morning and return on Saturday night after leaving Washington.

One of the last things Pope Francis did before his passing was skip the Vatican’s official meeting with JD Vance and instead send a deputy to lecture him on compassion. Gotta love it. Rest in peace, Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/ppCFNObkcf — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 21, 2025

Even though JD Vance’s fortuitous encounter with the Pope just hours before his death was a coincidence, Vance is being viciously trolled because of it. Even right-wing American author Ann Coulter applauded JD Vance, but comedians and commentators are not letting this chance pass without making fun of Vance.

Vance trolling has returned because JD Vance is the most popular meme on the Internet. During their brief conversation, Vance said to the Pope, “I know you haven’t been feeling great, but it’s good to see you in better health.” People on social media questioned how significant Vance’s remarks were given that the Pope passed away shortly after. During their brief exchange, a priest acting as a translator spoke on behalf of the pope.

As someone handed Vance chocolate eggs, the priest remarked, “These are for your children.” Next followed a plate of further gifts, including rosaries and a Vatican tie. Vance grasped the dark tie and murmured, “Thank you.”

“So beautiful.” They posed for a photo, where Vance was standing on the right side of the pope before bidding him farewell. “I pray for you every day,” Vance said. “God bless you.” Jimmy Kimmel commented that now everyone knows that JD Vance is bad at praying too.

According to JD Vance, he gave the chance of meeting with the Pope a lot of thought. “It’s pretty crazy, actually,” he said. “Obviously, when I saw him, I didn’t know that he had less than 24 hours still on this Earth,” Vance added. “I think it was a great blessing. But, you know, he saw a lot of people. I think he affected a lot of lives. And I try to just remember that I was lucky I got to shake his hand.”

I don’t think JD Vance killed the Pope, I think meeting JD Vance probably drained the Pope’s will to live. It’s subtly different. — Joe (@JoePostingg) April 21, 2025

The Vatican said on Tuesday that Pope Francis’ burial will be held on Saturday in front of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. The funeral will have more straightforward ceremonies that are consistent with the more casual, down-to-earth style that became a defining characteristic of Francis’ pontificate.

Under Francis’ guidance, the ceremony will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, and will adhere to guidelines published by the Vatican last year. The pope’s remains were interred on Tuesday at Casa Santa Marta, a guesthouse in Vatican City where he resides.

The Vatican posted pictures of Pope Francis holding a rosary while wearing red and white robes in an open casket. The casket will be carried in a procession to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday, where it will lie in state for around three days. During that time, mourners will be able to come and offer their condolences.