‘You Brought the Curse to India’ — JD Vance Accused of Bringing ‘Misfortune’ as Tragedies Follow Him Across Continents!

Disaster seems to follow Vice President JD Vance on his trip abroad. Two global misfortunes have happened in countries he has visited this week. The VP met Pope Francis earlier this week, and a few hours later, the 88-year-old Pope passed away. And now, during his visit to India, a major terror attack has left common people and political leaders in India and internationally in a deep state of mourning and anguish.

On April 21, the Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis died of cerebral stroke following previous health issues. After his unfortunate demise on Easter Monday, Vance took to social media to express his condolences while adding, “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill.”

After visiting Rome, he headed to India with his wife and three children. Hours after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a terrorist attack was orchestrated in Kashmir.

A group of terrorists fired at tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, killing at least 28 people and leaving several others injured. Tourists were enjoying the scenic beauty of Baisaran meadow when six terrorists dressed in Army’s fatigue uniform attacked people based on their religion. As per the survivors, the terrorists asked people to identify themselves by name and killed the Hindus by firing at point-blank range.

JD Vance took to his social media to offer condolences as he wrote on X, “Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

While the world is shook by the deadly attack, certain people on social media have also blamed JD Vance for his “association” with misfortune. People have pointed out his presence in countries with recent tragedies this week, labelling him as “cursed.”

An X user wrote, “Please go back. You brought the curse to India.”

Another X user tweeted, “Everywhere you go, you bring bad luck. First, you met the Pope and gave him a heart attack. Now you went to India and this happened.”

“Jeez, bad luck certainly following you round,” a tweet reads. Another added, “Rome and now India; where will you bring death next?”

JD Vance’s visit to India coincides with ongoing trade negotiations between both countries amid Trump’s ongoing tariff war against the world. During his speech in Jaipur, he called for stronger India-US relations. India was set to face 27% tariff before Trump finally decided to hit a pause on it. Since then, both countries are working on reaching a conclusion in trade negotiations.

Vance said, “This is a vital step toward realising President Trump and Prime Minister Modi’s vision because it sets a roadmap toward a final deal between our nations.” He said in a tweet, “I look forward to working under President Trump’s leadership to strengthen our friendship and cooperation with the people of India!”