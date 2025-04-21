Pope Francis Dies Hours After Meeting JD Vance—VP Says “he was obviously very ill”

Disclaimer: This article contains references to death

The world is mourning the demise of Pope Francis. The popular figure passed away on April 21, 2025, at 88, following Easter Sunday, after a prolonged battle with illness. He led the Vatican church for 12 years, having been elected in March 2013 following the historic resignation of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI.

As condolences flocked to online portals after Pope’s death, Vice President JD Vance was the lucky man to meet Pope Francis a day before (on the 20th) he took his last breath on the occasion of Easter Sunday, in his trip to the Vatican, after which he flew to India for four days with his family.

A videotape shared by US-based Catholic news network EWTN caught the moment JD Vance spoke with Pope Francis, who was seated in a wheelchair, looking frail and weak. Reportedly, the first-ever Latin American Pope gifted Vance a Vatican tie, rosary beads, and two Easter eggs for each of his children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 10 News First (@10newsfirst)

As per sources, following the demise, JD took to X (formerly Twitter) and offered heartfelt condolences. “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him,” JD Vance said.

Vance further added, “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”

CONSPIRACY: DO YOU KNOW THAT THE POPE FRANCIS PASSED AWAY JUST FEW HOURS AFTER JD VANCE PAID HIM A VISIT 🤔 Pope Francis’s death could herald the end of the world in 2027 The pontiff who died today is the last one before the Day of Judgement, according to the “Prophecy of Saint… https://t.co/qFxT4nHjVk pic.twitter.com/DbIkJl5hLr — 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕕 .𝕁 𝕋𝕙𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕤 (@DavidJThreads) April 21, 2025

The duo met on Easter Sunday, after which the Pope delivered a powerful speech calling on political leaders to support vulnerable populations. Moreover, this meeting between the two figures marked the first time a US vice president and the Pope had been together since 2020, during former President Donald Trump’s first term.

Both the late Pope and the vice president previously clashed on several political issues, especially after Vance accused the bishops in America of running refugee camps just for their monetary benefits. In response, the Pope condemned Vance’s interpretation of ordo amoris (a Catholic theological concept).

Meanwhile, Vance, who has recently converted to Catholicism, was baptized in 2019. He planned a brief visit to Rome with his family, which was a mix of work and leisure. Back in February, the Pope, who had been ill, was at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for a complicated respiratory infection.

US Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic who has clashed with Pope Francis over the Trump administration’s immigration policies, took part in a religious service at the Vatican on Friday but the convalescing pope did not attend.https://t.co/wdkb3RSJM3 pic.twitter.com/QD04FJNpOS — SABC News (@SABCNews) April 18, 2025

As per BBC News, the 88-year-old was more habituated to infections, as he had pleurisy as an adult and got one lung removed at the age of 21. Consequently, though there is no official suggestion of wrongdoing, the Pope’s passing immediately after this high-profile, politically complex meeting has led some to quietly question whether there’s more to the story than what meets the eye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

While his death was confirmed by the authorities of the Vatican, in the world of conspiracy theories, was this just a coincidental meeting or the closing chapter to an encounter filled with unspoken tension?

While time will reveal the real answer, a potential theory on X reveals that, as per the document ‘Prophecy of Saint Malachy,’ found in the Vatican archives, the Pope’s death could suggest the end of the world in 2027. Scary, right? The document describes 112 popes, after which it is said that the judgment day would arrive.