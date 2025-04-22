JD Vance’s Photo Inside Sistine Chapel Sparks Controversy—Did the VP Break Vatican Protocol?

Vice President JD Vance, who’s currently in India for a four-day visit, is facing intense backlash after a picture of his son inside the Sistine Chapel circulated online. The snap, which was taken during his recent visit to the Vatican before arriving in New Delhi, has sparked widespread objection due to the strict ban on photography within the sacred site.

Several people have slammed Trump’s right-hand man, calling the gesture disrespectful and insensitive, especially because it was right before the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, died on Easter Monday on 21st April 2025. Interestingly, JD Vance was one of the few people the pope met before he left for his heavenly abode.

As per the outlet Tyla, Vance had travelled to the Vatican for an Easter Sunday meeting with the Pope; even though the Pontiff was too unwell to attend an official engagement, the duo had a quick chat, which sadly was their last public meeting. The pope was suffering from prolonged pneumonia, which eventually led to a stroke.

Meanwhile, a video shared by US-based Catholic news network EWTN caught the moment JD Vance spoke with Pope Francis, who was seated in a wheelchair, looking frail and weak. Reportedly, the first-ever Latin American Pope gifted Vance a Vatican tie, rosary beads, and two Easter eggs for each of his children.

As per sources, Vance told the late pope, “I know you’ve not been feeling great, but it’s good to see you in better health,” and further thanked him for meeting him. Upon his passing, Vance posted a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.”

Vance further added, “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”

Italy is currently observing a nine-day mourning period before a successor is chosen as the next head of the church. His burial is set to take place at the end of this week. As of Wednesday, the Vatican has released pictures of the pope in an open coffin accompanied by a paschal candle and the holy rosary.

In addition, as per the New York Times, in his final testament, Pope Francis conveyed his desire to be buried in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major due to his long dedication and love for the Virgin Mary and specifically to the icon of Salus Populi Romani, considered the protector of the Roman people.

The body has been placed in a catafalque, which is a raised platform that allows mourners to come and pay their respects. Several world leaders have flown in to bid their farewell to the Pope.

Francis is the first Pope to have decided to refrain from using the standard three coffins that were used to bury other Popes in the past. The previous popes have been buried in three coffins, one made out of cypress, a second made of zinc, and a third made of elm.

With this, the first American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, the late Pope, has broken a tradition that has been followed for more than a hundred years.

