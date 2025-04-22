First Images of Pope Francis in an Open Coffin Released—A Final Glimpse of the People’s Pope

Famous global figure Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. The 88-year-old died due to a stroke after a prolonged struggle with pneumonia. His demise has shaken the foundation of the Catholic Church since he was elected 12 years ago, in March 2013, following the historic resignation of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI.

Following his death, as everyone offered condolences on social media, on Monday night, the pontiff’s body was placed in an open coffin during a private ceremony led by Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

This Vatican camerlengo marks the end of a prophecy and the beginning of the next. Moreover, seals were placed on both the papal apartment and the Chapel of Santa Marta, where Pope Francis lived.

As per the New York Times, in images shared by the Vatican on Tuesday, the pontiff can be seen lying in his vestments with a rosary in hand. Guards could be seen standing on both sides of the coffin as Vatican officials and members of the pontifical household attended the private viewing of the body.

Furthermore, the public viewing of the body will take place from Wednesday, and people will be able to pay respect to his holiness at St. Peter’s Basilica. In a break from tradition, the Pope’s coffin will not be elevated, allowing visitors to view it at eye level simply and conveniently alongside the Paschal candle (a special candle used during baptism and in Western Christianity).

Pope Francis is predicted to be buried either by Friday or Sunday, as per his request to follow simple customs. His Holiness will be buried in a classy yet simple wooden coffin, differing from the more elaborate burials of past pontiffs in history.

A post shared by Vatican News (@vaticannews)

In addition, as per the NY Times, in his final testament, Pope Francis expressed his wish to be buried in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major due to his long devotion and love for the Virgin Mary and particularly to the icon of Salus Populi Romani, considered the protector of the Roman people. He said, ‘I ask that my mortal remains rest—awaiting the day of the resurrection—in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

It is the largest church in Rome, known for its golden mosaics, ornate ceilings, and rich religious essence. Consequently, tabloids have already started speculating who would be the next head of the church. As per tradition, a group of cardinals will elect the next Pope. The occasion will take place within 15 to 20 days of Pope Francis’ death at the Sistine Chapel, where cardinals cast confidential ballots.

A post shared by The Hindu (@the_hindu)

The conclave will be headed by 91-year-old Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who will monitor the voting process. Currently, only 138 out of 240 people are eligible to vote. Black smoke signals an inconclusive vote, while white smoke reveals a new pope has been chosen.

Candidates for the conclave include the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin from Italy; Cardinal Peter Erdo from Hungary; and Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle from the Philippines, who’s known for his compassion towards the LGBTQ+ community and divorced Catholics. If elected, he would be the first pope from Asia.

So, now that we're a little more familiar with the process of a Papal Conclave, who are the most likely candidates to become the next Pope of the Catholic Church, and… pic.twitter.com/VIuHV0ssa4 — 17AbsoluteRedux76 (@RealAbs1776) March 9, 2025

Other names on the list include Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, another strong African candidate with traditionalist support; Cardinal Raymond Burke, a well-known critic of Francis; and Cardinal Mario Grech, a liberal-minded churchman closely aligned with the former Pope.