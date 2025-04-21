Why Isn’t Pope Francis Being Buried in Vatican City Like the Popes Before Him?

Catholics around the world are mourning the death of Pope Francis. The Pope passed away at 88 years old. The Pope passed away at the Vatican City at 07:35 local time on Easter. Read more to learn about where the Pope’s final resting place will be.

Pope Francis was the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church. Before his passing, the Pope was spotted in St. Peter’s Square. He took the opportunity to wish the worshippers who had gathered for celebration a Happy Easter.

The Pope had been struggling with illness in the weeks leading up to his death. He was discharged from the hospital after he fell extremely ill because of an infection. Both of the Pope’s lungs were infected with pneumonia. Pope Francis spent 5 weeks battling against the illness before he was declared fit for discharge.

Currently, the Pope’s body lies in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. The body has been placed in a catafalque, which is a raised platform that allows mourners to come and pay their respects. Several world leaders have flown in to bid their farewell to the Pope.

He will be honoured with the Novendiale. The Novendiale is a 9-day tradition that was started in Ancient Rome. During the 9 days that follow, a mourning period will be observed.

BREAKING: Pope Francis, the 266th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away today, on April 21st, 2025. In the coming days, his body will lie in state for public viewing, followed by a funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica and a nine-day mourning period. With the Papacy… pic.twitter.com/pREamDGskc — Emeka Gift Official (@EmekaGift100) April 21, 2025

A standard procedure of embalming the body of a Pope prior to their passing was followed for a period. Some of the organs were also removed from their body before the burial happened. A church located near the Trevi Fountain in Rome consists the hearts that belonged to 20 popes. The hearts are preserved in marble urns. The practice has now “fallen out of favour” according to a Newsweek report.

Francis is the first Pope who have decided to forgo the standard three coffins that were used to bury other Popes in the past. The previous popes have been buried in three coffins, one made out of cypress, a second made of zinc, and a third made of elm.

A simple man in life and death. As the first Jesuit Pope, it is understood that Pope Francis has asked for a non-traditional funeral service at the Vatican. He has asked for a simple coffin and for his body not to be put on display on the steps of the Vatican, as is traditional. pic.twitter.com/39dZUNXdPs — Chamber UK (@ChamberVoice) April 21, 2025

Pope Francis had expressed his wish to be buried in a one coffin that was made up of wood and zinc. The Pope’s final resting place has been chosen, too. He will be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, which is located in Rome. The basilica is one of the only four major papal basilicas.

With this decision, the late Pope has broken a tradition that has been followed for a century. The Vatican Grottoes are the final resting place for around 100 popes. The Grottoes are located under St. Peter’s Basilica. With a wish to be buried in the Roman basilica, Pope Francis will become the first in over a century to be buried outside the Vatican City.