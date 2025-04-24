Pope Francis’ Burial Wishes Revealed—Three Deeply Symbolic Items Inside His Coffin

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 years on April 21, 2025. He was the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. During his time as Pope, he advocated for social justice and understanding. He was a strong advocate of humanity and kindness.

He was respected worldwide for his humility and compassion. His progressive ideas may not have been welcomed by all, but people from the LGBTQ community were always thankful for his support.

Millions of people throughout the world are in mourning after his death. With his legacy of love, kindness, and patience, he is fondly known as “the People’s Pope.”

The funeral proceedings for Pope Francis will take place at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. The date for the proceedings has been confirmed for Saturday, April 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Several religious leaders and world leaders from all around the world are expected to attend the ceremony.

Pope Francis's body lies in state at the chapel of Santa Martha at Vatican City. Following the pope's request, the pope's body is placed inside a wooden casket instead of a bier, which was used for the funeral of the previous popes. It was also Pope Francis's wish to be…

Among world dignitaries, Prince William is confirmed to attend the ceremony. He will be representing King Charles. U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to attend the funeral along with his wife, Melania Trump.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will lead the funeral. He is a well-known name in the Catholic Church.

Thousands of mourners witnessed the body of Pope Francis being moved through St. Peter's Square and into St. Peter's Basilica, where it will lie in state for three days until his funeral.

Currently, the Pope’s body is at rest at the St. Peter’s Basilica. Every day, thousands of mourners visit to pay their final respects.

During the funeral, the Pope is buried with three symbolic items. The tradition will follow for Pope Francis, too. Pope Francis will be buried with these three objects:

The Pallium: It is a woolen vestment. It symbolizes his solidarity with bishops worldwide and his time as the Pope. It also represents his responsibilities as the leader of the Catholic Church.

The Rogito: It is a formal document. This document contains his decisions and his important teachings. One can consider it a time capsule that he is leaving for the future generation.

The Coin Bag: The amount of silver, gold, and copper coins in the bag corresponds to the number of years he served as the head of the Church. This gesture commemorates each year of his pontificate. The Church adopted this from ancient Roman funeral rituals. Coins are left with the deceased to be given to the ferry man.

Pope Francis had chosen to be buried in a simple wooden coffin, differing from previous pontiffs who have been buried in the traditional triple coffins. The pontiff also departed from the tradition of placing the pope's body on an elevated platform during public viewing. "It is…

Pope Francis’s funeral arrangements are simple in comparison to those of his predecessors. This is a reflection of his simple and humble life. He will be laid to rest in a simple wooden coffin lined with zinc rather than the customary three-tiered casket.

He also declined to join many of his predecessors in being buried in St. Peter’s Basilica. He chose the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome as his final resting place. This place was one of his favorite places of prayer. It is a location that had special spiritual meaning for him.

Pope Francis’s funeral and burial are a reflection of his teaching. They will serve as a symbol of his principles and life. He taught everyone to lead through love, kindness, and service. We hope the world remembers his teachings.