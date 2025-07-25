JD Vance Jumps In With Bold Remark as Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Epstein Links — “I Have No Idea If…”

Donald Trump is getting more entangled in the Jeffrey Epstein files fiasco and now his Vice President JD Vance has stepped up to show his support. The Trump administration is already facing a lot of heat both from his supporters and his opponents about the promised release of more files on Epstein, which the Department of Justice has now confirmed won’t be happening.

Given how the Trump administration has handled the whole situation and Trump’s previous ties with Epstein, there are also speculations about the President’s attempts at covering up secrets that would reveal more details about the kind of relationship he had with him.

The contention–which is pretty clear if you just read what I said–is that it’s bogus for the WSJ to publish a hit piece without showing us the letter. I have no idea if the book exists–WSJ won’t show it to us. I have no idea if the letter exists–WSJ won’t show it to us. What… https://t.co/u5uEYqahKT — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 25, 2025

The situation went even more tense with The Wall Street Journal reporting last week that “Trump had signed a cryptic letter to Epstein for the book, written in the outline of a naked woman” as The Daily Beast reported. However, when the news broke, JD Vance came forward and called the story “complete and utter bulls–t” and also mentioned that the outlet never showed a copy of this mentioned book.

However, on Thursday, as reported by The Daily Beast “the Times published the introductory letter of the book from Ghislaine Maxwell and said Trump’s name appeared on a list of names of people who had participated in the collection.” Following this report, MSNBC host Chris Hayes tagged Vance on X with the links to the articles.

In his post Hayes wrote, “Ok so circling back here. The contention is that the book is entirely fake? Or Trump being a contributor is fake, or all that is real but someone created a totally fake Trump letter and stuck it in the real book?”

Vance then replied after an hour or so, saying, “The contention–which is pretty clear if you just read what I said–is that it’s bogus for the WSJ to publish a hit piece without showing us the letter.”

He further added, “I have no idea if the letter exists–WSJ won’t show it to us. What I find absurd is the idea that Donald Trump was writing poems to Epstein, and I find it equally absurd that a major American paper would attack the President of the United States without revealing the basis for the attack.”

Interestingly, he did not comment on the fact that a copy of Maxwell’s letter was published in the Times. Vance added, “We all know what’s going to happen. They’re going to dribble little details out for days or weeks in an effort to assassinate the president’s character.”

He further mentioned, “They won’t show us this book or allow us to refute it until they’ve wrung every bit of fake news out of the story. And everyone will just move on from the fact that the WSJ is acting like a Democrat SuperPAC. It’s disgraceful, and it’s why the president sued.”

Trump has already filed a defamation suit against Rupert Murdoch, owner of the Journal and mentioned that the report published on the outlet was fake.