2026 New Year Giveaway
Politics

JD Vance Fans Flames After ICE Shooting Sparks Protests

Published on: January 8, 2026 at 12:28 PM ET

As Minneapolis erupts over an ICE shooting, the vice president chooses fire over peace.

Tracey Ashlee
Written By Tracey Ashlee
News Writer
JD Vance
JD Vance weighs in and chooses sides as Minneapolis ICE shooting protests explodes.(Image via Instagram / vp)

Minneapolis was thick with tension Wednesday after an ICE-related shooting in the city’s south side spiked into clashes, protests, and calls for withdrawal of federal agents.
Reuters and CBS News covered the scenes of chemical irritants, angry crowds, and leaders urging calm.

Instead of pushing for de-escalation, Vice President JD Vance turned to X and injected his own analysis: a rebuttal of a civil liberties attorney’s review of the video. But, that choice isn’t calming things down.

 

A former defense lawyer who calls out constitutional overreach posted an early take on the video showing the encounter between a woman and ICE agents. He can be read as trying to defuse blame, or to detail where the law draws lines. But Vance’s response added intensity, not pause.

The original post, from a legal observer with no political axe to grind, said the clips made it evident federal agents “instigated the confrontation,” argued agents lacked authority over a U.S. citizen, and noted the woman’s steering wheel was turned as if to avoid impact while trying to leave. The attorney framed it as a case law issue: deadly force may not be used simply to prevent someone from fleeing, especially when there’s no clear right to search or detain to begin with. She prayed for the victim’s family and lamented that some conservatives were excusing the outcome — a death that leaves three children without a mother.

 

Vance’s reply was terse, pointed, and kinetic.

“This is preposterous,” he wrote, challenging the notion that the woman was waving officers through and calling the civil attorney’s distinctions meaningless. He laid out his version of events: that she was obstructing a lawful enforcement action, that the officers weren’t random interlopers, and that video from other angles showed the vehicle hitting an agent while accelerating.

“The gaslighting is off the charts and I’m having none of it,” he concluded.

The vice president didn’t call for calm. He didn’t urge waiting for investigation results. He didn’t pivot to safety for bystanders or protesters. What he did do was amplify a crisis while many were still struggling to wrap their minds around the chaos.

 

Across Minneapolis, CBS News crews reported federal agents using chemical irritants on demonstrators. Witnesses said they heard gunshots, then saw a crash and responders performing CPR on a bloodied person. City leaders — from the mayor demanding ICE leave the city immediately to the governor asking residents to remain calm — were pleading for tension to loosen. Police chiefs had warned for weeks that a heavy federal footprint could lead to violence.

Instead of taking that cue, Vance inserted the narrative already relayed by President Donald Trump. In Vance’s argument, the agent discharged his weapon because the vehicle was allegedly steered toward him, not away — a claim not yet settled by any official forensic account.

 

That stance resonates in some circles. But it also mirrors the kind of inflammation Minneapolis officials begged the public to avoid.

Vance’s X thread drew attention. But it was a choice of heat over pause. It’s a choice that steered the broader conversation away from safety and deeper into division.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *