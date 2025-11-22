JD Vance Eyes the Presidency as MAGA Loyalty Begins to Crack

JD Vance’s political ambition is no secret. Once a vocal critic of Donald Trump, Vance has come a long way and is now serving as the Vice President of the United States under Trump’s second term. But his aspirations do not end with the vice presidency—Vance has made it clear that he intends to run for president next year.

Constitutionally, Trump cannot run again, as this is his second term. Still, the president and his allies have frequently discussed tweaking the rules or exploring other avenues to determine whether Trump could somehow run once more. Regardless of those efforts, Vance has continued to pursue his own goal of becoming the next president.

One strategy Vance may use in his potential presidential campaign next year is rallying voters around Trump’s weak points. Since the start of his second term, the president has focused heavily on international matters, a shift that has disappointed segments of the MAGA base, who remain strong believers in the “America First” slogan.

Student Questions JD Vance On Immigration

“My job as vice president is not to look out for the interests of the whole world. It’s to look out for the people of the United States.” Vance / Rubio 2028 👊 pic.twitter.com/ZWBHd6qVmZ — Larry Conger 🇺🇸 (@eMTBrides) November 2, 2025

While people in Trump’s administration have already advised the president to focus more on internal matters, it is not clear if he is ready to take the suggestion or not. Vance, on the other hand, is quite ready to use these concerns in his favor. A source from the White House talked to the Daily Mail about this and said, “Vance is already laying the foundation… telling the American public that he prioritizes issues that impact Americans first.”

As Trump is continuing his financial support to Israel and Argentina, the loyal MAGA population is getting frustrated as the American economy is not doing that great, despite Trump boasting about the same. As has been seen on X, more and more people of the MAGA base are ditching their red MAGA hats for blue ones that say “America First.” This shows a clear crack in the Trump fan base, and this is something that Vance hopes to use in his favor to unite voters.

Moreover, as a poll conducted by CNN/SSRS revealed, 68% of the participants believed that things were not that great in America. A massive 70% mentioned that the economic condition of the country was “poor” or “very poor,” and 61% blamed Trump and his policies for the same.

🚨Breaking: JD Vance addressed his potential 2028 presidential run. “We’re gonna win the midterms. We’re gonna do everything that we can to win the midterms. And then after that, I’m gonna sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it.” pic.twitter.com/OugzuNR26v — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) November 14, 2025

With an anti-Trump air already blowing, even among the Republicans, Vance’s idea of using these points for setting up his own voter base is politically insightful. Moreover, Vance has quite a complicated relationship with Trump, as previously he was vocally against him and then gradually sided with him and is now the VP.

Whether Vance runs for president in 2028 or not is something that only time will tell. However, with the growing contradiction between his and the president’s statements on important issues, like the current economic condition of America, it shows that he is already planning something of his own in his head.