JD Vance Under Fire for ‘Absolutely Disgusting’ Joke About Biden’s Death Scenario

JD Vance landed in fresh controversy after his morbid joke about Joe Biden’s death backfired. The viral moment was caught on camera as he sat down for an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. The Vice President was asked whether he feels ready enough to take over the Presidential chair, if something were to happen to Donald Trump. For those unfamiliar, Trump’s health concerns have been under question for a long time now. People have pointed out several of his visible symptoms: bruised hand, swollen ankles, loss of balance, and more.

Coming back to JD Vance, his sharp mockery of former President Joe Biden’s mortality left many surprised. Comparing it with Trump’s good health, he claimed he had no worries because Trump is ‘very healthy’.

Vance then stated, “But if I served under Joe Biden, I’d probably be worried every minute of every day that he was going to croak and that I’d have to become president. Like I’d never be able to sleep. I’d always have my cellphone as loud as possible.”

Speaking about the current U.S. President, JD Vance reassured that he was extremely healthy and has a lot of energy, silencing repeated speculations and concerns on the subject.

Somebody tell JD Vance that an MRI is not part of a routine physical and discolored hands, a droopy lip and a stiff leg are not normal. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) November 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Donald Trump recently confirmed getting a ‘clean bill of health’, after questions rose about his MRI scan during a hastily announced visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center in October. It must be noted that he has been there twice already, marking his second yearly check within a span of six months.

One cannot help but notice the continuous bruise on his hand, which is poorly concealed with makeup. The concealer has indeed failed to hide such a massive wound, and so have his swollen ankles remained visible to observers. In defence, the White House countered that the bruise was a result of President Trump shaking a lot of hands with different people almost every day, along with his use of aspirin. Meanwhile, the swollen feet and ankles are a result of chronic venous insufficiency. In simpler words, this condition is characterized by poor flow of blood from the legs back to the heart.

While only some of these questions surrounding Trump’s health have been answered, many more keep popping up almost every other day. More recently, after the U.S. President was spotted dozing off in the middle of signing a bill, Democrats were quick to point out that he had dementia. In retrospect, Vance’s cheeky comment on Trump’s good health steered away unwanted gossip. But his trolling of Biden on a sensitive matter of death was not well-digested by the Democratic critics.

Trolling Biden after a cancer diagnosis about how he could “croak” at any second is absolutely disgusting. Par for the course with JD, though. — America 1st Democrat 🇺🇸 (@America1stDem) November 14, 2025

Taking to X, netizens and pro-Democrats dropped some really harsh criticism of JD Vance. One of them wrote, “Trolling Biden after a cancer diagnosis about how he could ‘croak’ at any second is absolutely disgusting. Par for the course with JD, though.” Another social media user penned, “In other words, by Vance’s own admission, he is not ready for the presidency. Good talk.” A third user commented, “Healthy? Then why did he need an MRI JD?”

In other news, Trump was caught sleeping on camera, which led to a significant chunk of American citizens questioning his fitness and agility for being in the position of the U.S. President. MSNBC‘s host Symone Sanders Townsend recently attacked this apparent show of lackadaisical attitude from the Republican Party, which did not even bat an eye after seeing Donald Trump’s eyes closed.

She said, “When I saw that, it brought up the questions again about what the actual apparatus of this White House is? Who is actually in charge here? Because that can’t be the first time the president fell asleep. You know how I know? Because they didn’t bat an eye.”