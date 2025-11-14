White House Correspondent Lifts Lid on Donald Trump’s Restless Life – ‘He’s Running Out of Time’

A veteran White House correspondent and author, Jonathan Karl, has spilled details on President Donald Trump‘s lifestyle. He joined The Daily Beast Podcast to reveal Trump’s work schedule and fast-paced lifestyle.

According to him, the 79-year-old president acts as if time is running out. He also mentioned Trump’s sleepless nights and how he functions on four hours of sleep. Karl said, “The guy actually seems to have a hell of a lot of energy. He doesn’t sleep. I don’t know how he does it.”

He continued, “He’s taking calls late at night. I would find that the best time to reach him if I wanted to call him during the campaign was either late at night—far later than you would ever call most other people—and very early in the morning. I mean, I would talk to him sometimes before seven, and he’s already up. He’s already watching television.”

A White House correspondent spills details about the 79-year-old president’s odd lifestyle on the Daily Beast Podcast. https://t.co/4YzqxAVPkZ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 14, 2025



He went on to speak about his constant activity and energy, implying that he is running out of time. However, he noted that at 79 years old, he has energy, but he doesn’t exercise, and his diet isn’t ideal.

Amid all the health speculation, some things might be true, but Karl refused to make the same speculations himself. Everyone has already pointed out how little sleep Trump gets and is making work calls late at night. His lack of sleep could make his health worse, according to several experts who recommend at least seven to nine hours.

JD Vance earlier praised the president for working so hard and said he doesn’t have an off switch. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said he’s absolutely tireless. Even Pam Bondi made a comment, “None of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time, and it’s just constant for him.”

It’s actually crazy how Donald Trump sleeps 4 hours a day. Eats nothing but McDonald’s and Diet Coke. And yet has done more than every biohacker ever. The power of being high energy. pic.twitter.com/pCHtqS3vO2 — GRITCULT (@GRITCULT) April 20, 2025



Maybe no one works as hard as Trump in the administration, or he’s making up for the time he may not have in the future. Although Trump may not get enough sleep at night, in several public appearances, he has been seen closing his eyes and dozing off.

As a result, many people assume he’s bored or isn’t capable of doing the job. Apart from this, other health speculations, such as swollen ankle due to venous insufficiency, bruised hands, and slurred speech, seem to add up.

Maybe a little more sleep can help the president. The White House responded to the Daily Beast report, highlighting Trump’s energy, golf skills, and how he greeted trick-or-treaters shortly after returning from his Asia trip.