JD Vance Defends ICE And Backs The Shooting Of Minnesota Woman, Calls Tim Walz A “Joke”

The shooting of Minnesota woman Renee Nicole Good by ICE agents has caused nationwide uproar and criticism. However, the Trump administration, including Vice President JD Vance, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt etc., continues to support the shooting, saying that the agent who shot Good had acted in self-defense as the woman allegedly tried to run them over.

However, video footage of the incident shows something completely different, and it does not appear that Nicole was trying to run anyone over. Instead, she was seen to be turning away from the agent when the shooting happened.

This documentation of the incident has not stopped the MAGA leaders from defending the actions of the agents, and JD Vance, at a press briefing on Thursday, made it clear that their support lies with the agent and their actions remain sanctioned by the state.

Talking about their support for ICE, Leavitt said, “President Trump and his entire administration stand fully behind the heroic men and women of ICE and will always uphold law and order in the United States of America. The deadly incident that took place in Minnesota yesterday occurred as a result of a larger sinister left-wing movement that has spread across our country where our brave men and women of federal law enforcement are under organized attack.”

Vance continued this rhetoric as he slammed the media for portraying the incident in a way that puts the lives of the agents in danger. In his own words, “The way that the media by and large has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace and it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day.”

He then added, “Everybody who’s been repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis when a law enforcement officer shot at her, you should be ashamed of yourselves. Every single one of you.”

Vance even cited some previous injuries sustained by the agent who shot Nicole and mentioned that it was natural for him to shoot a woman who tried to run him over. He said, “The very off ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car six months ago, 33 stitches in his leg. Do you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile? She tried to run somebody over with her car and the guy defended himself when that happened.”

It certainly sounds like JD Vance said the ICE agent who murdered Renee Nicole Good has PTSD from a prior injury 6 months ago. Why is he even working?

He then moved to bash the left wing and how certain media houses were also enabling their actions, saying, “There’s an entire network and frankly some of the media are participating in it that is trying to incite violence against our law enforcement officers. It’s ridiculous. It’s preposterous. And part of our investigatory work is getting to the bottom of it. Who’s funding it? Who’s supporting it? Who’s cheerleading it?.”

He also brought in Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and mentioned that the Trump administration would go deeper into the fraud issues that they have detected there and the investigation would then spread all over the nation. Previously, Noem had also bashed Walz over these same issues and also threatened California Governor Gavin Newsom, saying that they would conduct investigations there as well to dig up any fraudulent activities that might have been going on.

Despite the severe media and public backlash and video footage of the incident available freely on the internet, Vance and other members of the Trump administration continue to spin the narrative according to their convenience, which shows how truly troubling the current situation of America is.