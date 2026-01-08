Karoline Leavitt Sparks Outrage by ‘Standing With ICE’ After Fatal Minnesota Shooting — Netizens Ask, “What Is Wrong With You?”

Karoline Leavitt found herself in the hot seat once more after revealing her stance on ICE in the aftermath of the fatal Minnesota shooting. Her statement in support of the federal organization further intensified the ongoing outrage against ICE.

January 7, 2026, was a dark day for residents of Minnesota. 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot in her Honda SUV in Minneapolis by an ICE agent. The woman was shot moments after encountering the officer and refusing to comply before attempting to drive away.

Reports from the scene suggested that she also denied first aid from anyone other than medic officials, who claimed they were en route after the shooting was reported.

One may note that Good was an American citizen and not an ICE-regular target. Videos from the site of the incident spread like wildfire on social media, sparking major backlash.

The outrage worsened after Leavitt shared a cold four-word response to the shooting. Taking to X, she shared a graphic with the words, “I stand with ICE.” The logo for Homeland Security was also featured right beside the statement.

Leavitt’s remarks did not sit well with many critics on the social media platform. One claimed, “This is so disrespectful and distasteful after an ICE agent just killed an innocent woman in Minneapolis.”

Another chimed in agreement, saying, “The lack of respect and empathy is so gross!” A third one sarcastically mentioned, “You stand with anything doing something wrong.”

A fourth one asked, “ICE literally just murdered an AMERICAN mother of three in cold blood…What is wrong with you?” A fifth one said, “I stand with America, not ICE.”

Thousands of users reacted negatively to Leavitt’s statement backing the ICE officials in the Minnesota shooting.

ICE literally just murdered an AMERICAN mother of three in cold blood. What the f is wrong with you? — AsLan’s Girl (@AsLansGirl808) January 8, 2026



However, it wasn’t just Leavitt who vouched for the federal organization. Other MAGA members, including Trump, voiced their support for ICE.

An account that usually reposts the POTUS’ Truth Social post shared Trump’s comments on the Minnesota shooting. The President defended the actions of the ICE official and claimed he allegedly shot the woman in “self-defense.”

Trump also slammed the Left in his post, accusing them of “threatening, assaulting, and targeting” his administration’s law enforcement.

Urging supporters and critics against scrutinizing ICE, Trump claimed the officials were “just doing their job.” He concluded his statement saying, “We need to stand by and protect our law enforcement officials from the Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post of Video 03:28 PM EST 01.07.26 I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was… pic.twitter.com/reHkp2ZilL — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 7, 2026

His remarks, like Leavitt’s, didn’t receive much positivity either, with many accusing him of being “disrespectful” and a “liar.” The Trump administration has been facing immense scrutiny over the increased ICE incidents.

Meanwhile, social media continues to mourn Good’s death. Amid the ongoing chaos, the deceased woman’s neighbours, family, and friends gathered around for a vigil at her Minnesota residence.