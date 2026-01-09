DHS Officer Kicks Memorial Candle for Woman Killed by ICE, Makes Chilling Remarks on Camera

The chaos surrounding Renee Nicole Good’s death continues to get more intense. She was shot by an ICE officer multiple times through her driver’s side window as she was attempting to drive away from him, as seen in the videos. However, the Trump administration is claiming that she tried to run over the officer with her vehicle.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem even accused her of committing “a domestic act of terrorism.” Needless to say, her comments sparked massive backlash, as critics took to the streets to protest against ICE operations in Minnesota and the entire United States. Amid the chaos, a new controversy arose following a video that went viral on social media.

Protestors set up a memorial for Renee Good, the mother of three and U.S. Citizen who was shot three times in the face by ICE. ICE responded by stomping on the memorial candles. pic.twitter.com/kZBHZBTQfP — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) January 8, 2026

The clip showed a DHS officer shockingly kicking over a candle at a memorial set up for the woman. However, it was not clear whether the memorial was set up in Minnesota or somewhere else. The officer wore a patch reading “Police DHS”, confirming his identity as an immigration officer.

As seen in the video, which was first shared on Bluesky, the officer first kicked the candle, then confronted a protester nearby. He allegedly told them to “back up.” The protester asked the DHS officer what he thought the candle was for. “I don’t give a f—,” he allegedly said in response.

The video has since gone viral, with many social media users slamming the officer for disrespecting someone who lost their life during ICE operations.

Meanwhile, right after the incident, Kristi Noem described Renee as a “violent rioter” who was trying to disrupt ICE operations. According to her, she refused to listen to the officers who asked her to get out of her car.

Must watch: NYT just released a damning forensic analysis of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis. It flatly refutes Trump administration claims — confirming the motorist was driving away, not toward the officer, and the officer was not hit by the vehicle.https://t.co/n8opkxbtmU pic.twitter.com/jJ0ttyr34R — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 8, 2026

Instead, “she proceeded to weaponize her vehicle, and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over. This appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism,” said Noem.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have already criticized the administration for defending ICE agents. “They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense, having seen the video for myself, I want to tell everybody directly, that is bulls—,” Frey said at a recent press conference.

“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody getting killed,” the Mayor added. Despite the criticism, JD Vance tried to double down on Noem’s allegations. “She was trying to ram this guy with her car, he shot back, he defended himself; he’s already been seriously wounded in law enforcement operations before. And everybody that is repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis, you should be ashamed of yourselves,” said JD.