JD Vance Slammed As ‘Sick, Degenerate’ For Defending ICE Shooting In Minneapolis

JD Vance is being slammed after he made a controversial comment about the fatal ICE shooting of a woman in Minneapolis. A social media user branded him as a “sick, degenerate” figure after he attempted to defend the immigration officer. The ICE agent shot Renee Nicole Good, 37, a mother, multiple times through the driver’s side window just as she was driving away from him, as seen in videos.

However, the Trump administration has been claiming that the ICE agent acted out of “self-defense” as the woman was allegedly trying to run him over. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem even described Renee as a “violent rioter” who was committing an “act of domestic terrorism.”

🚨 MUST WATCH: VP JD Vance DROPS TRUTH BOMB on MSM’s disgusting coverage of the Minneapolis ICE incident—where a radical tried to run over an agent! He calls out the media for inciting left-wing attacks on our brave ICE heroes. The bias is putting lives at risk! pic.twitter.com/z2vhX0S4qo — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) January 8, 2026

JD Vance added fuel to the fire when he said the same thing about the incident, and his word choice was definitely not appreciated by critics online. “She was trying to ram this guy with her car, he shot back, he defended himself, he’s already been seriously wounded in law enforcement operations before,” said the Vice President.

He added, “And everybody that is repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis, you should be ashamed of yourselves.”

His comment came during the press briefing on Thursday, which was also attended by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Needless to say, most people were not impressed with Vance’s statement.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “Vance is one sick, degenerate SOB.” During the press briefing, Vance further defended the ICE agent, saying that he was “doing his job.” He slammed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and others for trying to get access to the FBI investigation over the incident.

“This guy is protected by absolute immunity. He was doing his job,” said Vance at the Thursday White House briefing. Critics on social media have compared the Trump administration with the Gestapo following the Vice President’s statement. “Yep, they are the true definition of the word Gestapo,” wrote one user. Another added, “He just openly said that ICE can kill Americans with immunity.”

BREAKING: Vice president JD Vance just acknowledged that the Trump administration is covering up the evidence in the ICE killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis. He just claimed that the ICE agent has “absolute immunity” from prosecution. Don’t tell me they’re not the Gestapo. pic.twitter.com/moQBBY5AYX — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 8, 2026

Meanwhile, the ICE agent who shot the Minneapolis woman to death received strong support from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. During a press conference, she said that Renee was initially “blocking” the ICE agents with her car, and she has been “stalking and impeding their work all throughout the day.”

Noem alleged that when the officers asked her to get out of the vehicle, she “refused to obey the commands.” According to the DHS Secretary, “She (Good) then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle, and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over. This appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism.”