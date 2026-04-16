JD Vance Defends Erika Kirk Amid ‘Death Threat’ Claims; Candace Owens Raises Doubts

JD Vance has swooped in to rescue Erika Kirk after reports claimed the Charlie Kirk widow received threats that forced her to skip a TPUSA event. Erika Kirk chose to skip the TPUSA event, scheduled at Akins Ford Arena near the University of Georgia. Baron Coleman. A journalist present at the event claimed that Erika did not attend the event due to what he described as ‘death threats.’

Erika later acknowledged the situation, taking to X to explain why the decision was taken. “I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the [University of Georgia] with our Vice President [JD Vance], but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously,” she wrote in a post on X.

They really want us to believe that the TPUSA event was safe enough for the Vice President but not for Erika Kirk? I’m not buying it. She canceled because they couldn’t pull more than a couple hundred people. This is the most telling thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/ZlLnbDKQz5 — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) April 14, 2026

JD Vance chimed in to offer his two cents on the matter. “Everybody is attacking her over everything, and they’re lying about her, and it’s one of the most disgraceful things that I’ve ever seen in public life,” the Vice President said. “I know that she did get some threats. I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come, and she was very worried about it.”

That said, Candace Owens wasn’t quite convinced that the “threats” to Erika’s life were real. “Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out due to poor ticket sales. For the same reason, TPFaith had to “reschedule” the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly.

Owens replied to Erika Kirk on X. The former TPUSA communications director slammed Kirk for “struggling to tell the truth.” She urged Erika Kirk to show the video of Charlie Kirk anointing her as TPUSA CEO. “Your closest threat is the s–t Public Relations team you hired that continues to operate under the delusion that they are smarter than the public,” Owens wrote.

Turning Point USA seems to have misestimated crowd size for Vance. Akins Ford Arena less than 25% filled for the vice president. pic.twitter.com/K2SnkmuATh — Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) April 14, 2026

“They aren’t.” Owens also criticized Baron Coleman, who first broke news of Erika Kirk receiving “death threats.” Owens later shared a video of the TPUSA event. JD Vance appeared at the event alone, while Kirk chose not to appear. Footage from the event appeared to show the venue was less than 25% filled, consistent with Owens’ claim, showing the venue was less than 25% filled.

Owens has repeatedly criticized Erika Kirk, stating that the widow has “tainted” Charlie Kirk’s legacy. According to Forbes, Donald Trump also locked horns with Candace Owens earlier this week. Owens, who has previously promoted controversial theories, made an unverified claim about France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron’s appearance.

“Candace Owens…accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not,” Donald Trump wrote in a reply to Owens. “Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close!”