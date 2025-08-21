JD Vance Caught Chatting With Trump’s Ex – And The Timing Is Raising Eyebrows

It was not a huge surprise when the relationship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump collapsed. This is because many people believed it was inevitable that the two billionaires would realize their relationship couldn’t accommodate both of their egos.

Following the tech billionaire’s highly public split from the president, it is rather surprising that the vice president and Musk have reportedly been communicating behind the scenes. Trump’s Elon Musk love fest had everyone asking why Vice President JD Vance was even present.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Musk and Vance have been getting along well over the past two weeks, with Musk halting his efforts to launch his own political party. According to sources, if Vance were to run for president in 2028, the CEO of Tesla may think about providing him with financial backing. Given that Trump has seemed to be acutely conscious of his mortality in recent weeks, Vance’s apparent manipulation of Musk and the timing of this looks dubious.

The president told Fox News, “I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole” (via X). When asked about Trump’s remarks at a later press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave a clue that he was being extremely serious, while some questioned whether the controversial politician was kidding.

There have been speculations regarding Trump’s longevity since his recent medical diagnosis in July 2025, and it appears Vance is prepared to step in if the worst happens. It appears that Musk will be poised to slither his way back into the White House.

Vance says WSJ report about Musk considering backing him is “completely fake. I’ve never talked with Elon Musk or, frankly, any other donor about 2028.”pic.twitter.com/W345yilEab — Resist Times (@resistupdates) August 20, 2025

Following the Wall Street Journal’s report that Elon Musk had abandoned his intentions to start his political party, the Tesla CEO took to X to deny the rumors. “Nothing @WSJ says should ever be thought of as true,” he wrote. It’s unclear if Musk would have preferred to conceal his alleged conversations with JD Vance. The internet mogul may at any time continue his search for a new political party, according to sources who spoke to the Journal. It appears that Vance will have to put in effort if he hopes to retain Musk as a supporter.

JUST IN – Musk considers backing Vance instead of starting a third party — WSJ pic.twitter.com/u0IQVxb58h — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 20, 2025

In the past, Vance has made it clear that he wants Musk to keep working to support the Republican Party and drop his intentions to start an opposition party. Vance told Gateway Pundit in August 2025, “So my hope is that by the time of the midterms, he’s kind of come back into the fold.”

“If you’re patriotic, you’re not trying to stick your knife in the back of the president, you’re not trying to betray the movement, I don’t care about these minor little disagreements and issues,” he continued. Vance may be the one to thank if Musk and Donald Trump ultimately make amends. However, it’s also possible that he has personal motivations for wanting Musk on his side. If Vance chooses to follow Trump’s lead, he will require a lot of money, and a little money never hurts anyone.