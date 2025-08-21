News

JD Vance Tells Newsom ‘Don’t be Crazy’ – Internet Wonders If He Meant Trump

Published on: August 21, 2025 at 12:13 AM ET

When advice sounds crazier than the problem!

Mohar Battacharjee
Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
JD Vance's Remarks on Newsom Backfires
JD Vance's Remarks on Newsom Backfires. Image from @Webtrovert_KOL/X.com

Ever since Donald Trump began his second term, he has been making headlines for various wrong reasons. His VP JD Vance isn’t far behind. Time and again, he has been a subject of massive Internet trolling and something similar has happened yet again.

Wednesday didn’t exactly turn out great for JD Vance.

The vice president was already catching heat at an event where protesters shouted “couch s-x” and pro-Palestinian activists disrupted his remarks about Donald Trump’s militarized control of D.C.’s police. But the real blow came online, where his attempt at giving Gavin Newsom some “advice” backfired badly

In a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, Vance was asked about Newsom poking fun at Trump and his MAGA base. Ingraham framed it as Newsom trying to imitate Trump’s style instead of just giving Trump supporters a satirical jab.

“How lost are the Democrats right now?” she asked.

 It was a softball, but Vance still managed to whiff. His answer: “Stop sounding like crazy people.”

Coming from a close ally of Trump, a man famous for off-the-wall remarks—the advice was a little hard to take seriously.

Vance doubled down, insisting Newsom couldn’t pull off Trump’s style anyway. “This idea that Gavin Newsom is somehow gonna mimic Donald Trump’s style, I think that ignores the fundamental genius of President Trump’s political success, which is that he’s authentic,” he said. “Don’t be a crazy person, be authentic.”

That line, “don’t be a crazy person” — was all the internet needed. Social media users pounced, gleefully roasting the irony of it all. 

 Netizens gathered on X to mercilessly troll the VP. One comment read, “”Trump is authentically crazy!” – JD Vance” A second comment read, “The only authentic thing about Trump is his stupidity.”

The wave of the sarcastic and brutal comments didn’t stop here. One more person wrote, “Vance Accidentally Acknowledges Daddy Sounds Like Crazy Person.” Another person commented, “The best part is they are talking about it…. Over and over and over.”

 And, naturally, Newsom couldn’t resist getting in a jab of his own. Posting to X, he wrote: “He almost got it.”

Turns out, telling someone else not to be crazy might just be the craziest move of all. 

