Ever since Donald Trump began his second term, he has been making headlines for various wrong reasons. His VP JD Vance isn’t far behind. Time and again, he has been a subject of massive Internet trolling and something similar has happened yet again.

Wednesday didn’t exactly turn out great for JD Vance.

The vice president was already catching heat at an event where protesters shouted “couch s-x” and pro-Palestinian activists disrupted his remarks about Donald Trump’s militarized control of D.C.’s police. But the real blow came online, where his attempt at giving Gavin Newsom some “advice” backfired badly.

In a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, Vance was asked about Newsom poking fun at Trump and his MAGA base. Ingraham framed it as Newsom trying to imitate Trump’s style instead of just giving Trump supporters a satirical jab.

“How lost are the Democrats right now?” she asked.

JD Vance: “This idea that Gavin Newsom is somehow gonna mimic Donald Trump’s style — I think that ignores the fundamental genius of President Trump’s political success, which is that he’s authentic.” pic.twitter.com/ttZvB0EogZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2025

It was a softball, but Vance still managed to whiff. His answer: “Stop sounding like crazy people.”

Coming from a close ally of Trump, a man famous for off-the-wall remarks—the advice was a little hard to take seriously.

Vance doubled down, insisting Newsom couldn’t pull off Trump’s style anyway. “This idea that Gavin Newsom is somehow gonna mimic Donald Trump’s style, I think that ignores the fundamental genius of President Trump’s political success, which is that he’s authentic,” he said. “Don’t be a crazy person, be authentic.”

That line, “don’t be a crazy person” — was all the internet needed. Social media users pounced, gleefully roasting the irony of it all.

Trump’s so authentic he had to invent a fake university to teach people how real he is. — Nate Lichtman (@27KeysToTheRace) August 20, 2025

Netizens gathered on X to mercilessly troll the VP. One comment read, “”Trump is authentically crazy!” – JD Vance” A second comment read, “The only authentic thing about Trump is his stupidity.”

So Trump’s strength is that he is fundamentally unhinged and not just faking it? — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) August 20, 2025

The wave of the sarcastic and brutal comments didn’t stop here. One more person wrote, “Vance Accidentally Acknowledges Daddy Sounds Like Crazy Person.” Another person commented, “The best part is they are talking about it…. Over and over and over.”

Trump has no principles, values or beliefs. In that sense, he’s as inauthentic as a person can be. Yet his spoken and written words spring unfiltered from what’s left of his brain, so I guess you could say that’s authentic. — Michael S. Freeman (@Citizen54S) August 21, 2025

And, naturally, Newsom couldn’t resist getting in a jab of his own. Posting to X, he wrote: “He almost got it.”

He almost got it. https://t.co/mMAHuSn98q — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 20, 2025

Turns out, telling someone else not to be crazy might just be the craziest move of all.