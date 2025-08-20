“No Clue What a Museum Is!” – Donald Trump Called ‘Clown’ by Angry Netizens

“Clown” is the term used to describe Donald Trump’s absurd proposal for museums to emphasize the future. There was a lot of opposition to the US president’s viewpoint regarding the exhibition areas. In an August 19 post on Truth Social, the 47th President of the United States referred to the Smithsonian Museum as “out of control” and said that it should begin concentrating on “the future.”

President Trump would later protest that the museum was “woke” and that it needed to start showcasing exhibits that emphasize the nation’s future rather than its past. Public members ridiculed his remark, arguing that it would go against the fundamental goal of museums.

In yet another angry post on Truth Social, Trump urged museums to focus on “brightness” and the “future” rather than historically significant cultural moments. He wrote: “The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been. Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future.”

According to Trump, his lawyers have been “instructed” to visit museums around the nation and “start the same process that has been done with colleges and universities.” Many people pointed out in a post on the Reddit website r/popculturechat that museums should focus on the past rather than the future.

We’re Keeping Them Honest, with President Trump’s latest attack on the Smithsonian. He claims the museums are “out of control” and alleges they are too focused on highlighting negative aspects of American history, including “how bad slavery was.” pic.twitter.com/eZvrFcEmj7 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 20, 2025

Someone wrote: “Now why the F would a museum collection or exhibition focus on ‘the future’?” The response from another was, “Because this guy is a F—— clown.” A third commenter expressed indignation at Trump’s remarks, pointing out that numerous museums honor American accomplishments and sacrifices.

They wrote: “Good to know that many of the 30,000+ museums (like Pearl Harbor Aviation, World of Coca-Cola, Kennedy Space Center, Louisville Slugger, USS Midway, Mystic Seaport, 9/11 Memorial, Ark Encounter, and so on) are just about woke ideals.”

NEWS: Trump says the Smithsonian is “WOKE” and “OUT OF CONTROL” because they talk about “how bad slavery was,” and says he has instructed his attorneys to stop this at museums in D.C. pic.twitter.com/APRseFcnfM — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 19, 2025

Others were left pointing out that Trump’s criticisms of “woke” public settings were relevant to “real American values” the most. “The economic engines of America are the places where they complain are woke,” one individual proposed. They portray these areas as shining examples of “real American values,” but everyone who is intelligent and well-educated avoids them.

“Maybe the good things are good because they’re woke, which just means that they embrace new people and new ideas and don’t throw a hissyfit when someone different moves into town.”

“Why would a history museum focus on the future?” another raged. It’s a museum dedicated to history, a field of study that emphasizes the past. “What is woke about history, science, or art?” a third person added. Tax cash will be wasted on a lawyer who will go through the work.