Donald Trump Plans ‘Greatest Event in White House History’ to Celebrate Rose Garden Patio Makeover

President Donald Trump is an ambitious man on a roll to make America Great Again. After a busy few days hosting international leaders to discuss the war in Ukraine, he has focused on planning a big celebration to mark the transformation of the White House Rose Garden into a newly paved patio area.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 79-year-old president emerged with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles from the Oval Office. As music played over the garden’s new sound system, featuring tracks like Pavarotti’s “Nessun Dorma,” Elvis Presley’s “Are You Lonesome Tonight, ” and Joe Cocker’s “You Are So Beautiful,” Trump pumped his fist and gestured to reporters nearby. His press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, later shared a video of the renovated area, including bright yellow umbrellas from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

According to The Daily Beast, his campaign song, “God Bless the USA,” also played in the background. Leavitt quoted the president as saying, “We’re testing the speakers for what will be the greatest event in White House history.” This renovation is just one of several personal touches Trump has made since returning to office.

He has already completely transformed the Oval Office, with gold accents everywhere. The most noticeable change is in the fireplace. When Joe Biden was in power, he adorned the mantle with Swedish ivy, a plant that dates back to the Kennedy era. It’s all gone, replaced with dessert stands and ornamental centerpieces.

Donald Trump received backlash for turning the Oval Office into a temple-like interior, which sparked controversy earlier this year when he revealed plans to replace the grassy Rose Garden with stone pavement. The original garden, designed by Ellen Wilson, wife of President Woodrow Wilson, became famous for its rose bushes and formal landscaping.

Even though the garden underwent several renovations, including one done by Melania Trump in 2020, they were not as intense as this one. Trump justified the redesign by saying it would make the space safer and more accessible for guests, particularly women wearing high heels. “People fall during press events,” he told Fox News in March. “The soft ground can be a problem. Especially for women in heels—it just didn’t work.”

“We are testing the speakers for what will be the greatest event in the history of the White House!” -President Trump 🇺🇸 President Trump is playing “God Bless the USA” on the Rose Garden Patio. He is in fact controlling the music selection. pic.twitter.com/ecEXxDVv5N — CR 🌷 (@CarmenInUSA) August 19, 2025

As comments flocked in about the changes, Karoline Leavitt reassured people that the roses in the garden would remain untouched. When asked if First Lady Melania Trump approved the changes, she replied, “I believe so.”

What about the first event to be held on the new patio? Leavitt said Donald Trump hinted it might be for the press, telling her, “Maybe we’ll do that.” Meanwhile, the Trump administration is trying to showcase its power. Knowing Trump for so many years, we are sure he is adamant about retaining his powerful public image and expects immediate and fast results.

This is the “Rose Garden” at the White House. It was not “historic” and it was not “destroyed”. The grass would get wet. it was difficult for women to walk on wet grass in heels. So it was beautifully paved. It honestly isn’t any more complicated than that. pic.twitter.com/e4tIsbXpk5 — Strange History X (@XStrangeHistory) August 15, 2025

Whether it’s passing the Big Beautiful Act, back-to-back executive orders, or simply wishing to establish global peace and win the Nobel Prize, Trump wants everything implemented by 2029, before he ends his term.

Donald Trump has also announced plans for a $200 million grand ballroom to be built where the East Wing currently stands. Construction is expected to start by September 2025. The ballroom will be 90,000 square feet (8,360 square meters), with a seating capacity of 650 people.