Janelle Brown of 'Sister Wives' Admits That She Regrets Not Seeking Help for Garrison's Alcoholism

Tragic updates have emerged about the passing of Garrison Brown, the son of Sister Wives star Janelle Brown and Kody Brown. His untimely death, discovered earlier this week at his residence, has cast a shadow over the family. Janelle, grappling with the loss, has recently revealed a heart-wrenching truth. Gabriel, his younger brother, was the one who found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Additionally, details from a police report add to the somber narrative. The report said, "Janelle also commented that she should have gotten Garrison help in the past as well," as reported by The US Sun.

Janelle added that Garrison and his father had been estranged. Their turbulent relationship was well-documented among Sister Wives enthusiasts before his passing. According to Gabriel's statement to the authorities, Garrison had been grappling with mental health issues and alcohol dependency.

The police report also includes testimonies from his roommates Tyler, Cheyenne, and Addison, detailing the events leading up to the tragic incident on Monday night. Breaking their silence, the trio has shared insights into the reality star's apparent suicide, as revealed by the New York Post.

An officer wrote, "Addison stated that he has had conversations with [Garrison] about him being depressed lately. He stated that [Garrison] is an alcoholic and drinks every night.” Addison also recounted their conversation on the eve of Garrison's passing, noting that Garrison seemed to be under the influence of alcohol. Despite their close bond and frequent interactions, Addison mentioned that Garrison never expressed anything alarming during their discussions. The report further revealed that Addison "stated that he knew that [Garrison] was having problems with his ex-girlfriend and that he was not a very happy person."

Cheyenne supported Addison's account of Garrison's challenges. While their relationship was mostly casual, she mentioned an increase in their conversations before the tragic event. The police statement read, "She stated that she talked a little more in-depth with him about how he was struggling with drinking and his depression surrounding that." Furthermore, Garrison's last messages raised worries about his state of mind on the day before the tragedy. Janelle revealed that he had sent texts to a group of individuals connected to the Brown family's TLC show, as detailed by E! News.

The text read, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days." Janelle, who has five other children with Kody, expressed her worries to the authorities. She had texted Garrison and engaged in a short exchange before he stopped responding. Concerned by the silence, she requested her other children to check on him. Gabriel volunteered to assist. Unfortunately, by the time Gabriel reached Flagstaff, Garrison had passed away. However, the Browns have chosen not to disclose the cause or manner of his death.