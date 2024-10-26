Ivanka Trump's Over-The-Top Birthday Wish For Kim Kardashian Hints At Desperation For Bigger Things

Ivanka Trump recently wished her old friend in showbiz, Kim Kardashian her 42nd birthday. Posting several pictures with Kardashian on her Instagram handle she wrote, "Happy birthday @KimKardashian. Your incredible spirit, huge heart, great sense of humor, and unstoppable drive inspire everyone around you. You are a kind and incredible friend. Here's to celebrating you today and always." However, her birthday wish with several stories on social media and an outpour of love for The Kardashians star is being deemed to be a motivated action for something bigger.

The former President's daughter had previously expressed that she wished to join the entertainment industry and leave politics behind someday. According to CNN, back in 2022, Ivanka had stated clearly, "This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

As per sources, being involved in politics and assisting her father Donald Trump led her to cut ties with several celebrity friends. Many of them criticized her and her father during his tenure in the White House. Furthermore, according to the New York Post, Ivanka was upset with the shift in her relationships and shrinking celebrity circle. A source close to Trump's eldest daughter revealed that she was unhappy with the transitions due to her political engagements.

"Ivanka hated all the criticism and the threats and was unhappy about how a lot of their friends turned their back on them. She feels it's bad for her family ... and negative in general in her circle of friends," the insider revealed. "She wants as normal a life as she can arrange for her and her family ... she's unhappy about becoming a political target."

However, it would be wrong to say that Ivanka's love for Kardashian is a sudden development. The two hold a great friendship that dates back a decade when they first bonded during a Met Gala event. Both of them forged a good bond after relating to their journey as new celeb-moms. Giving insight into their friendship, a close aide of Ivanka revealed, "It’s something they’ve both dedicated a lot of their time towards and has helped strengthen their friendship even further." Interestingly, Kardashian was also professionally involved with Ivanka.

Kim Kardashian sits with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner during an East Room event on “second chance hiring” on June 13, 2019, at the White House in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The reality television star visited the White House to work with Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner. This was supposed to be her first big legal venture as she was required to assist and advocate for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson. Johnson was serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug-related offenses as reported by US Weekly and working with the Trump administration. Eventually, she was granted clemency in 2018 and pardoned in 2020 with the help of the legal persuasion of the Trumps.