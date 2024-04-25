Ivanka Trump Steals Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Look, Reignites Alleged Fued With Future Sister-In-Law

Ivanka Trump is no stranger to political controversies, but her latest outfit decision has reportedly started a personal controversy, rekindling alleged tensions with her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle. When the daughter of former President Donald Trump was seen wearing a maxi dress that looked quite similar to one that the Fox News host had previously worn at a social event, rumors of a deliberate style theft began to circulate, Nicki Swift reported.

The dress in question, a sleek Staud design called the Delphine which retails for $450, was posted by Ivanka on an Instagram carousel. The clothing is notable for its side slits and cuts that are embellished with hammered gold conchos, which evoke a very Western style.

Guilfoyle had worn a black dress with the same gold conchos at a cocktail party three months ago. Even though the two outfits are the same design, Ivanka chose a different color than Guilfoyle's prior outfit, going with a deep, dark brown color. Guilfoyle seems to not mind, though, as she commented on the picture with a heart and fire emoji, writing, "Gorgeous!"

The gothic black go-to is the same color Guilfoyle wore to Tiffany Trump's 2022 wedding, but judging by Ivanka's Instagram pictures from the event, you wouldn't know this. Ivanka created a major social media controversy when she cropped out the former Fox News host from the photos, sparking the first round of speculations about the bad blood between the two ladies.

“Kimberly wore black, which rubbed everyone the wrong way,” a source who spoke to OK Magazine revealed of the party, where all the other women wore pastels. “Kimberly knew the dress code and simply disregarded it, which upset both Tiffany and Ivanka." After that, Ivanka cropped Guilfoyle, 54, out of the picture before posting it on social media. The insider revealed, “Once people online noticed, Ivanka reposted the image with Kimberly in it [on her Stories], but the damage was done."

Ivanka shared a throwback picture of herself in October 2023 honoring the birthdays of her sisters Tiffany and Lara Trump, however, Kimberly Guilfoyle was not present in the photos, which is strange since the family's ladies were together for a bash.

It seems Ivanka doesn't trust Kimberly, the source revealed. “Ivanka [Trump] doesn’t trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family," a source revealed. Ivanka, who got married to Jared Kushner, appears to have an affection for Vanessa Trump, the former spouse of Donald Jr. The source stated that Ivanka likes Donald Jr.'s ex-wife, whom he divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, a lot more. “She loves her former sister-in-law, Vanessa. There was hope that they would reconcile, but Kimberly put the kibosh on that,” the source dished.