Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Date Night Fuels Netizen Frenzy

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner went on a date night at an elite Miami Grand Prix party. The first impression from their date was how lovely they looked together. A source revealed to Page Six, “They were so sweet. Ivanka was glowing, and Jared was being super affectionate with her.”

Trump was dressed in a black mini dress that had silver details with a matching clutch, and her hair was in loose waves. Kushner was dressed in a casual fit with a white T-shirt and a navy bomber jacket. The couple was photographed smiling and holding hands at the Amex x Carbone on Saturday.

Inside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s ‘sweet’ date night at ultra-elite Miami Grand Prix party https://t.co/g7MA5t3bgT pic.twitter.com/Nl7LXIRNrC — New York Post (@nypost) May 4, 2026

The source also added, “They walked down the red carpet into the event holding hands. When they got inside, they mingled with other people but looked like they were really just enjoying themselves and letting their hair down.”

The netizens had a different reaction to Trump and Kushner’s date night. One user commented on Trump’s dress, “Sorry, I love all the Trump family, but the skirt is way too short.” The third one chimed in, “It’s just 2 dumb grifters and members of world-class loser families…bigly.”

Another one fired back, “They’re lavishly living it off as people struggle with gas prices and groceries.” “The ceasefire in Iran has ended, but at least those adorable grifters get a fun night out,” posted one more.

another one posted, “Daddy orange must’ve been mad jealous lol.” This is in reference to Donald Trump‘s previous remarks about his daughter. Donald Trump has often made inappropriate comments about his daughter. In one interview on The View, the father and daughter made an appearance where Donald Trump said, “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

Donald Trump thinks Ivanka is 'hot' and would 'date her if she wasn't my daughter' https://t.co/Mp6oJpIayP pic.twitter.com/1G02mA0En9 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 6, 2020

This was a joke about his own dating history, where he had dated younger women. In addition, adult film star Stormy Daniels revealed that he told her she reminded him of his daughter. He said, “Wow …. You are special. You remind me of my daughter. You’re smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you.”

In another interview, Donald Trump said, “My daughter, Ivanka. She’s 6 feet tall, and she’s got the best body. She made a lot of money as a model—a tremendous amount.” All these statements have left people in shock, and they often target the first daughter and the president. Even after all these years, netizens prove that they have forgotten about these creepy remarks.