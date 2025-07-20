Ivanka Trump Is Copying Kate Better Than Prince William’s Rumored Mistress Ever Did

Suppose imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In that case, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, might need to think about might want to consider filing a restraining order, or at least a cease and desist letter to Rose Hanbury. During the recent events surrounding Prince William‘s moment, Rose has been wearing outfits that seem to be inspired by Kate’s style.

But hold on, because Ivanka Trump is giving her a run for her money in the ‘who can dress more like Kate’ department. Ivanka’s turned into America’s go-to stand-in for the royal family.

Her fashion choices are looking less like her own and more like she’s got a collection of Kate’s hand-me-downs. She’s not just copying Kate’s looks; she’s practically turning it into an art, even at occasions like the Presidential Inauguration. When it comes to dressing like a royal, Ivanka Trump is now giving us a Rose déjà vu. Is Olivia Rodrigo quaking?

Rose Hanbury, who’s been the subject of whispers connecting her to Prince William, certainly turned heads when she appeared at the 2023 coronation of King Charles III. She was rocking an outfit that looked eerily similar to Kate Middleton’s recent style, with a monochrome black-and-white ensemble and a Lock & Co. hat that could’ve been twins with Kate’s.

She even had on Aquazzura pumps, which Kate’s been known to wear. But let’s not forget about Ivanka Trump, who’s basically been playing fashion copycat with Kate’s whole wardrobe, not just a handful of looks here and there.

Ivanka Trump’s Kate-Inspired Looks Go Global

In January 2025, at her dad Donald Trump‘s second time being sworn in as the US President, Ivanka stole the show. She looked like she had walked out of a royal event at Buckingham Palace.

Wearing a dark green Dior suit with a belt and a fascinator on her head, she was a spitting image of Kate from a past event in 2012. And the ball later on, where she strutted in wearing a stunning black-and-white gown with black gloves that had everyone’s jaw dropping. It was like she took Kate’s exact outfit from the 2023 BAFTAs and made it her own.

Fashion Twitter (and fans) couldn’t believe their eyes; they had to do a double-take!

Ivanka Trump wears the same Jenny Packham gown as Kate Middleton to daughter’s bat mitzvah https://t.co/wOce18OmjK pic.twitter.com/N6OqaJBHvA — Page Six (@PageSix) June 14, 2023

This wasn’t just a one-time thing.

In 2023, Ivanka turned heads at her daughter’s Bat Mitzvah in a gold cape dress made by Jenny Packham, who’s also Kate’s favorite go-to designer. It seems like more than just a random event when you consider that Kate had rocked a very similar-looking gown by the same designer two years before at the No Time to Die movie premiere.

Ivanka Trump’s red carpet picks are reminiscent of Kate’s style in terms of shape, color, and even the accessories she chooses to go with them. It’s hard to believe it’s just by chance! Or is it?

Why Does Ivanka’s Copycat Act Hit Different?

Of course, it’s not uncommon for celebrities to take style cues from the royal family, but with Ivanka Trump, her constant Kate Middleton lookalike moments stand out. She’s a controversial political figure, and people often say she’s very into her image. It’s funny too, because Ivanka has had to deal with chatter that she’s ambitious, a bit of a diva, and that she might’ve shared secrets with the feds. So, when she dresses like Kate Middleton, it doesn’t just seem like a tribute!

It feels more like she’s trying to make her image softer and more likable, like she’s playing a different character.

Ivanka’s trying for Kate Middleton chic, except Kate is brave, smart and appealing, with a genuine smile pic.twitter.com/9EsMtVO2Uc — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 20, 2025

But if we are comparing Rose Hanbury to Kate 2.0, then Ivanka Trump sure is going for Kate 2.5, but with better lighting, tighter control over what the public sees, and using her dad’s presidency as a stage, as usual.

And to be honest, she’s nailing the imitation game.

NEXT UP: Karoline Leavitt Finally Learns the Weight of a Good Dress—Thanks, Kate Middleton!